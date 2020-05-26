Independence remains the largest of Buchanan County's 11 incorporated cities, but more residents live outside municipal boundaries.
Independence's 2019 estimated population was 6,124 according to data released last week from the State Data Center of the State Library of Iowa. That's up 105 from 2014's estimate of 6,019.
Below are the 2019 and (2014) populations for the county's other incorporated cities:
• Jesup: 2,580 (2,537)
• Fairbank part in Buchanan County: 849 (827)
• Winthrop: 849 (854)
• Hazleton: 833 (831)
• Quasqueton: 564 (557)
• Lamont: 457 (462)
• Brandon: 320 (321)
• Rowley: 270 (272)
• Aurora: 161 (171)
• Stanley, part in Buchanan County: 114 (117)
The balance of the county's population, in unincorporated areas, was 8,054, down from 8,163 in 2014.
— Chris Baldus