INDEPENDENCE – Autumn Christine Meiborg, 22, of Independence, was sentenced Aug. 25 in Buchanan County District Court to 10 years in prison.
Meiborg pled guilty on July 13 to third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. She admitted to breaking into and vandalizing West Elementary School in Independence on April 24 causing more than $33,800 in damage.
At the time, Meiborg was on probation for a 2015 burglary of Total Image Salon and a 2016 burglary of a residence, both in Independence. Her probation in both matters was revoked at her Aug. 25 sentencing.
Meiborg will be required to pay victim restitution as part of her sentence.
Third-degree burglary is a Class D felony and carries up to five years’ imprisonment. First-degree criminal mischief is a Class C felony and carries up to 10 years imprisonment.