INDEPENDENCE – Independence is going to add speed cameras to its enforcement efforts.
The Independence City Council recently approved the police department's request to acquire two cameras.
An analyst with Gatso USA was escorted to areas of concern in the city in November. In December, he recommended a fixed camera at 1177 1st Street West would be good and suggested a camera on Highway 20 as well. While Chief
Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach agreed with the first location, he did not think the city needed to monitor Highway 20 with a fixed camera. Instead, he felt a ‘mobile’ camera set up in an underutilized police vehicle would be a better fit.
The council approved Dallenbach's recommendation by a 5-2 vote.