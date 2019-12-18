INDEPENDENCE — A woman who snuck into her ex-husband's rural Independence home to kill him and flee with their child, is facing life in prison after a Buchanan County jury found her guilty of first-degree murder.
Hillary Lee Hunziker, 34, of Independence, was convicted by jurors on Monday in the stabbing and killing Jason Allen Hunziker on Nov. 6 at 1933 Henley Ave., according to a news release from the Buchanan County Attorney's Office.
Hunziker will be sentenced on Jan. 6.
First-degree murder is a Class A felony and carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
The criminal complaint says that on Nov. 6 at 4:34 a.m., Buchanan County's emergency dispatch received a call from a boy who said, "My mom just stabbed my dad."
Then, a second call was received as emergency personnel were on their way. This time from Jason Hunziker.
"My wife just stabbed me and took my child," he said.
Sheriff's deputies found Hunziker dead in a bedroom with large lacerations to his left arm and left calf.
Authorities found Hillary Hunziker and the boy in Robins, Iowa, and both were covered in blood. She had a knife with her consistent with her ex-husband's wounds.
As Hillary Hunziker was transported to a hospital for treatment of a cut to her hand, she told ambulance personnel that she planned and purchased the knife for the attack. She also said she parked down the road from his house and sneaked in while wearing "special black boots that were quiet," says the criminal complaint.
Authorities later learned that she gave her mother specific instructions a night earlier on where to take the boy should something happen to her.
Shortly before 6 a.m., Nov. 6, Hillary Hunziker contacted her mother and told her she had done it and her mother needed to take the boy.
"When questioned by her mother as to what she had done, the Defendant simply responded, 'artery,' the criminal complaint ends.
Hillary Hunziker was granted court-appointed counsel and was represented by attorney Laura M. Gavigan of Waterloo.
Hunziker claimed she was not guilty by reason of insanity, court documents say.