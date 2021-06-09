In a discussion last week with the Daily Register, House District 64 Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, defended the bill on banning the teaching of “socially divisive concepts.” Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it into law on Tuesday.
The Iowa House passed the bill along party lines. The law says it provides requirements related to racism and sexism trainings at, and diversity inclusion efforts by, governmental agencies and entities, separately listing school districts and public post-secondary education.
“It was (along) party lines in the house, but there was a great debate about it on the House floor, and it was one of the bills that probably had some of the most vigorous yet very respectful debate on what and why we needed it,” Ingels said.
In the Senate, four Democrats voted with 33 Republicans to pass a companion bill.
“What really the thrust of it is they can still teach about the bad things that happened in our history, but they can’t lead with ‘because you’re white you’re a racist,’ or ‘the country was found explicitly to take advantage of minorities,’” said Ingels, who is on the House education standing committee.
Ingels said this allows for teaching history and current events.
“You can certainly give examples why we fought the Civil War — I mean slavery was horrible and it happened in our country,” he said. “But, they tried to really delineate that not every Caucasian was a slave owner and believes in slavery.”
“We certainly need — the diverse education about the topics that impact our country,” Ingels said. “I mean there’s there’s bad things that happen all the time, but because you’re one race or one sex you’re not inherently responsible for the bad things going on.”
The bill adds a new section headed “race and sex stereotyping” under Section 2, 261H.7.
“They’re banning identifying a race or a gender as better than another or worse than another,” Ingels said. “From my understanding of reading the bill — it doesn’t address at all Affirmative Action.”
In defending the need for the law, Ingels referenced media reports of incidences of teachers using behavioral psychology and acting to teach about slavery.
“Some of the things that we’re seeing, some — isolated incidences, I really believe that, very isolated — that a teacher is kind of overstepping their bounds on on how they present slavery for instance,” Ingels said.
An example of overstepping would be a teacher dividing a class into slaves and masters as part of a lesson.
“How are you guys gonna act this out? ... I’m not sure that’s beneficial to anybody,” he said.
He said he challenged the legislation during the House debate from the perspective that it’s a local control issue, in which school boards address the isolated incidents.
“To be totally honest I argued from that perspective,” he said. “But this bill — I think is more targeted at some of our bigger districts where there were significant enough (numbers) of parents that didn’t think they were being heard by the boards.”
He noted the difference in ease of accessing board members in a district of 30,000 students versus 1,200 students. “They’re more accessible in a smaller district than they are in a big district.”
He also said that the legislation “kind of sets some parameters that — say remind superintendents, remind college presidents that, ‘Hey we need to maybe monitor what’s going on a little bit better than what — and not wait for parents to come into our board meeting screaming about ‘This teacher did that.’”
COUNTY PARTY REACTIONS
Fayette County Republican Party Chairman Rick Hofmeyer had broached the topic in a “Fayette County Iowa GOP” Facebook group posting on May 24 announcing a county central committee meeting: “Over the summer we will be checking our county schools to see if any of them are teaching or espousing Critical Race Theory or the 1619 Project,” he said.
“If anyone is (teaching CRT),” Hofmeyer continued. “We will need everyone’s participation to clear this garbage out of our schools.”
“It’s racist and divisive,” Hofmeyer told the Daily Register by phone Wednesday, of teaching CRT and the 1619 Project.
Ingels told the Daily Register, “The County Republicans met and we’re going to talk about that — I missed that meeting.
“I do know that two or three are trying to attend school board meetings and just ask, ‘Are some of these topics being taught?’ But I wasn’t at the meeting through the discussion,” he said.
Hofmeyer told the Daily Register he plans to attend a North Fayette Valley School Board meeting next Monday. Although he was unable to attend the Oelwein School Board the following week, he said “I think we’ll have somebody (there).”
Fayette County Democratic Party Chair Tim O’Brien commented on the new law Wednesday in a message to the Daily Register.
“So where does it end?” O’Brien asked. “We tried to ban books. We whitewash our history. We attack science. We attack truth. We now don’t want anyone to learn about the diversity of the people we must create a society with.
“How can you interact, or value, or exist with someone if you do not know or are unaware where they are coming from, both culturally and from their experiences,” he continued.
“Understanding the background of groups of people will close gaps. Without understanding, society will run roughshod over them and all hell will break loose when they finally have had enough,” O’Brien concluded.
An explainer article in “Ed Week,” May 18, described critical race theory: “The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies ... A good example is when, in the 1930s, government officials literally drew lines around areas deemed poor financial risks, often explicitly due to the racial composition of inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to Black people in those areas.”
The New York Times Magazine’s “The 1619 Project” recognized the 400th anniversary of the moment enslaved Africans were first brought to what would become the United States and how it forever changed the country, according to the media-focused Poynter Institute.