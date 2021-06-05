This year’s legislature tightened restrictions on early voting, including time windows, and added new criminal penalties for auditors not following the letter of the law the governor signed March 8.
“I didn’t work on this bill directly,” said District 64 Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia. “but through the process learned about the different provisions of it.”
The law reduced the period for early voting in-person to 20 days — from 29 presently.
It reduced the number of days a registered voter can file for an absentee ballot by 58%, to 70 days from 120 now.
Ingels noted that prior, Iowans were able to fill their absentee ballots a few months ahead.
“Some of the thought behind that was to shorten up the campaign period,” Ingels said.
“Things happen during the course of the campaign, good or bad,” Ingels said, noting this keeps voting closer to Election Day.
“Some of the argument was — go down to 20 days — that’s closer to the average of what most of the states are doing. We were on the longer end before,” he added. “I think the average they told us was 17 or 19 days, something like that.
“We believe that there’s still plenty of time to get your vote in, that it’s not going to reduce voting access or ease of voting,” he said.
POLL HOURS
Polling places are going to close an hour earlier, at 8 p.m.
“That really came from county auditors and trying to get poll workers,” Ingels said. “A lot of our poll workers are older. Polls open at 7:00 in the morning and go until 9:00 at night and that gets to be a super long day for young people let alone all the people that are doing that.” He said 8 p.m. is “kind of a more universal closing time for polls.”
He acknowledged that people, especially older people, might be concerned about their health with the pandemic going on, as to the poll worker shortage.
“Right, and that we had a tough time finding poll workers this last election,” Ingels said. “Granted a lot of — there was a tremendous amount of absentee ballots so the influx of people going to the polls was less — but yeah it was tough getting poll workers.”
SATELLITE POLLS
“There was also some concern about where their satellite voting locations were to be, that was kind of firmed up that those locations need to be requested,” Ingels said. “If you have 100 people that petitioned to have one in a location, there would most likely be one in that location.”
NOW TWO HOURS OFF WORK TO VOTE
The amount of hours that people can request off from work to vote was reduced from three to two. This applies to any eligible Iowa voter “who does not have two consecutive hours in the period between the time of the opening and the time of the closing of the polls during which the person is not required to be present at work for an employer.”
They can request the time off from their employer prior to Election Day in writing, and the employer may designate the time period to be taken but may not dock their pay.
It reads:
“Employees entitled to time to vote … Application by any employee for such absence shall be made individually and in writing prior to the date of the election, and the employer shall designate the period of time to be taken. The employee is not liable to any penalty nor shall any deduction be made from the person’s regular salary or wages on account of such absence.” (Section 49.109, Code 2021)
AUDITORS
“There were also some provisions in there to address the auditors — like you said — because in 2020 there were some auditors, some of our bigger counties that kind of thumbed their nose at the secretary of state and went ahead and did pre-filled in ballot requests that were not a good idea because then we heard from people that got six or seven different ballot request forms, some were filled in already,” Ingels said.
Voters may have noticed many of these ballot request forms last election were sent by outside organizations, as he acknowledged.
“There was a huge amount of confusion in Linn County and a couple of the other counties that went ahead and did that,” Ingels said, referencing similar suits that surfaced in Woodbury and Johnson counties where judges ordered pre-filled ballots invalidated, siding with the Republican National Committee.
“And when it was firmed up that, hey they can’t do that, and people are getting other request forms — and there’s quite a few organizations that send out ballot request forms — it’s not that there’s a lack of people getting the forms, it’s just how we’re going to go about (it).”
“They may get sent to the wrong address, somebody may have moved, and they go ahead and send them in and there could be voting irregularities that way. So we’re just trying to tighten that up a little bit,” Ingels said.
It confused people, he indicated.
“We had some examples of people sending in multiple ballot request forms,” he said. “Of course, those kind of get caught through the process through the check-through.”
The new law clarifies that, on an absentee ballot request, no fields but the type and date of the election may be prefilled.
The law now allows the legislature, or a legislative council outside of session, to direct the state commissioner to send out ballot request forms in a state public health disaster in a primary or general election in an even-numbered year. Otherwise, it bars the commissioner from doing this.
PURGING ACTIVE VOTER ROLLS
There’s a provision in SF413 removing people from active voting lists if they miss two successive general elections, don’t record an address change, or re-register to vote.
The law provides how voters can reactivate their voter status.
“An inactive record shall be made active when the registered voter requests an absentee ballot, votes at an election, registers again, or reports a change of name, address, telephone number, or political party or organization affiliation… A pending record shall be made active upon … (proper voter) identification.”
A list of voter registration records marked inactive must be published on the state registrar (secretary of state) website by this law.
Auditors or county election commissioners themselves are subject to audit by the state registrar of voters’ commissioner of registration starting in April of each odd-numbered year.
Not properly updating the voter list can lead to a charge of second-degree election misconduct, an aggravated misdemeanor for the “commissioner of registration,” when audited, by the law.
The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa sued the Iowa secretary of state and attorney general, challenging Senate File 413, for some of these, and other reasons, according to the Brennan Center.
This includes the complaint that the law “subjects election officials to fines of up to $10,000 and possibly criminal penalties for any “apparent technical violation.”
Specifically in Senate File 413, 39A.6 subsection 3 a was updated to read:
“Upon issuance of a technical infraction to a county commissioner, the state commissioner shall also impose a fine not to exceed [$10,000] to be deposited in the general fund.”
It further says the accused has 60 days to appeal or can be suspended for two years, if the fine was not dismissed pursuant to chapter 17 A.
TECHNICAL CLEANUP
“Later in the session we had another … technical bill that kind of cleans up some language that’s requested by the secretary of state. There were some clarifications in that bill about — some of the changes that were made in the previous bill,” Ingels said.
“Yeah it was controversial, but we really don’t think that it’s going to impede somebody from voting, everybody should get their say,” Ingels said.