MAYNARD — Dozens of persons had gathered at Long Grove Cemetery on First Street South in Maynard as the West Central band marched from the school to the cemetery to begin the Memorial Day service that was anchored by a reading of the roll call and a speech from State Rep. Chad Ingels of Randalia.
After a welcome from Maynard American Legion Lundbye Carpenter Post 245 Cmdr. Jon Harrison, the band opened with the National Anthem.
Legionnaire Don Rummel read the roll call of all veterans of all wars who are buried there.
Bordered by the avenue of the flags and dotted with flowers, the scent of fresh-cut grass welcomed the community to the traditional remembrance.
Ingels addressed the meaning of Memorial Day.
“It’s difficult to find the words to describe how humbled I am by the sacrifices made by the men and women who serve our country every day,” said Ingels, a Republican. “I have a tough time imagining the courage it takes to sign up — or at certain times in our history, open a draft letter to report to duty. Those first few weeks away from family and friends have to be exceptionally difficult.
“I find it strangely comforting that we gather here at the cemetery,” the lawmaker continued.
“Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, was created following the Civil War, to remember the servicemen who died in combat. But we also honor those who served and came back to lead full lives of service to their families and community.
“As we look around, today is the most beautiful time of year to be here, to see the flowers and decorations adorning the graves, put there by families remembering their children, parents and grandparents.”
Ingels said a couple years ago while his son was in summer school, he would walk through the cemetery, remembering family buried here, and community members he hadn’t thought of for awhile.
“Memorial Day encourages us to make some time in our busy schedules to remember our loved ones and the people that made the way that we live our lives possible,” he continued.
“But maybe the most inspiring parts of today are the symbols we use to show our respect.
“I don’t think there is anything more beautiful than rows of flags flying to show the thankfulness we have for our military and the job they have done through our country’s history,” he said.
“Then there’s the simplicity of Taps, two horns, their simple melodies surrounded by silence and reflection.
“The 21-gun salute breaks the silence and provides the booming recognition our fallen soldiers deserve.
“But my favorite and often overlooked symbol of remembrance is the poppy,” Ingels said. “Just over 100 years ago during World War I, the landscape of France and Belgium was being torn to shreds during heavy fighting between the Allied and Central armies, leaving indescribable death and destruction in its wake.”
In all, almost 30,000 troops died from chemical weapon use in World War I, including 2,000 Americans, according to A&E’s History Channel website.
Ingels described how Lt. Col. John McCrae, a Canadian surgeon, noticed bright red poppies poking through the desolation near Flanders, in northern Belgium.
“The sight of all those poppies (was) so impactful to Lt. Col. McCrae that he wrote a poem, ‘In Flanders fields’ that made the poppy an immediately prominent symbol of remembrance,” Ingels said.
He closed with a blessing for service persons and their families, and by reading, “In Flanders Fields.”
Although many were already standing, service members were recognized as the band played the “Armed Forces Medley.”
Sgt. at Arms Bob Eldridge placed a wreath on the memorial for soldiers dead from Maynard and the vicinity.
“These flowers may wither and die, but the spirit in which they are given will endure forever,” Eldridge said in so doing.
Following the 21-gun salute by the legionnaires, West Central Band members Evan Recker and Braden Wolff played Taps and the echo to close the service.
FLAG RETIREMENT SET
AT MAYNARD DAYS
A respectful flag-burning ceremony to retire worn, tattered flags will be held during Maynard Days, on Sunday June 27 at 1 p.m. in the city park, Harrison announced. Collection boxes will be placed around town, such as at the bank and public library.