MAYNARD — West Central Community School District is seeking applications to fill an immediate opening on the School Board. The successful applicant will fill the remaining term of District 3 Director Chad Ingels.
Ingels told the Daily Register Thursday he stepped down, “primarily because of my duties as a legislator.”
He was elected as a Republican to the Iowa House last November representing District 64.
“I wanted to stay on long enough to get the transition to a new superintendent in place,” he said. “We’ve got a good team in place now. (It) was a good time to step aside and let the next person take over.”
Letters of interest are due by Thursday, Aug. 12. Applicants will be interviewed at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug., 16 after the regular board meeting. The new director will be sworn in at the September board meeting.
District 3 includes the townships of most of Center, Harlan mostly north of Iowa 150 through Maynard, and Smithfield mostly north of Iowa 187, a map currently available from the Iowa Secretary of State shows.
Letters explaining motivation to serve West Central Schools should go to Superintendent Gary Benda or Justin VerMeer, business manager. Email the letter to gbenda@wc.k12.ia.us or VerMeer at jvermeer@wc.k12.ia.us.
Call the district office at 563-637-2283 with questions.