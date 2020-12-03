State Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, will serve as the vice chairman of the Iowa House Agricultural committee.
He will also serve on three other committees: Economic Growth, Education, and Environmental Protection, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford announced on Thursday.
Ingels will also on the Ag and Natural Resources subcommittee.
“I’m excited to be appointed to the House Agriculture committee and honored to serve as Vice Chair this session,” he said Tuesday on Facebook.
“I am certainly looking forward to applying my experiences as a farmer, school board member and former Iowa Environmental Protection Commission member,” he said Thursday on Facebook.
Ingels was elected this fall in House District 64 to succeed Democrat Bruce Bearinger, who chose not to run and instead accepted the job of dean of agriculture, animal science and business technologies at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Ingels defeated Democrat Jodi Grover 8,284-6,435. Absentee ballots broke for Grover, 4,266-3,369, but in-person Election Day votes went stronger for Ingels, 4,915-2,169.
Oelwein went for Ingels 1,382-1,214. He won in Precincts 1 and 4.
Ingels, 51, and his wife, Tammy, have two adult children and a young son. They raise corn, soybeans and hogs on their Randalia farm. He is a fourth generation farmer, according to his online bio.
He has been on the West Central School Board for 23 years and was president of the Fayette County Farm Bureau from 2008 to 2010.
He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agriculture from Iowa State University and worked as a watershed project coordinator with ISU from 1999 to 2016. He founded ClearWater Ag Strategies, which helps farmers comply with manure management regulations.
Ingels lost to Mike Naig in his 2018 bid for the Republican nomination for ag secretary.