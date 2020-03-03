FAYETTE — A volunteer park cleanup at Volga River State Recreation Area near Fayette from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 21, will kick off the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation's 2020 volunteer season.
Volunteers are invited to help remove invasive species and restore native habitat. The cleanup will be followed by drinks and a social hour.
There is no experience necessary, training will be provided and families are welcome at all events. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle and work gloves if they have them. All other equipment will be provided.
For more details or to RSVP, visit www.inhf.org/events. If you have questions, contact INHF Volunteer Coordinator Melanie Schmidt at mschmidt@inhf.org. For information about other Parks 2020 centennial events, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/parks2020