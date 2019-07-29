WEST UNION — An Oelwein man serving a 25-year prison sentence for attempted murder will need to pay nearly $34,000 for room-and-board in the Fayette County Jail, a Fayette County District Court judge has ruled.
Last year, Abel Quijas Jr., 38, challenged the assessing of pre-detention costs as “tantamount to debtors prison” and said it violated his right not to be subject to cruel and unusual punishment.
Quijas’ challenge was dismissed without a hearing, but the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled in late November that the district court was wrong to do so.
The district court took the issue back up and on June 26 Judge Richard D. Stochl ruled that Quijas as an Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate is currently incapable of paying the $33,850 sought by the county. His reasonable ability to pay could change when he’s done with his prison sentence, however.
“He will be released from prison and be able to re-enter the regular work force in the future,” Stochl wrote. “He is 38 years old, and based on the pre-sentence investigation report, was healthy and working full time as a welder at the time of his arrest in this matter.”
Quijas can ask to have his restitution payment plan changed if post-prison employment doesn’t pan out.
“If it is determined after his release on parole that he is not capable of securing meaningful employment and therefore does not have the ability to pay, the plan of restitution may be modified accordingly,” Stochl wrote.
Quijas was convicted by a jury in May 2016 of attempted murder for trying to run over an Oelwein police officer on Sept. 11, 2014.
According to court documents, authorities confronted Quijas at his apartment regarding a package for him that they intercepted. It contained a child’s toy loaded with a half pound of methamphetamine. Quijas got into his car and attempted to run over an Oelwein officer and was shot in the wrist and forearm.