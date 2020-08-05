WEST UNION — A man convicted in 1998 of murdering a Fayette County farmer is again attempting to have that verdict overturned. A trial-setting conference in Jeff A. Sawvel’s post-conviction relief request was scheduled for today in Fayette County District Court.
Sawvel was convicted of first-degree murder in 1998 for the Nov. 15, 1997 killing of rural Fayette farmer Gehlan Quandt.
Sawvel appealed but his conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeals in 1999. He followed that up with post-conviction relief petitions in 2000 and 2008, both of which had been denied.
Sawvel is an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
He has been granted a court-appointed attorney, Jeffrey M. Lipman of West Des Moines. His request to hire a private investigator at the state’s expense was also approved by the court.
In his petition for post-conviction relief filed on Nov. 16, 2018, Sawvel claims he is innocent.
“Previous Postconviction Counsel was ineffective and did not properly present, nor investigate the claims,” Sawvel hand-wrote on the petition. “The Applicant is actually innocent and there is evidence not previously presented nor heard showing actual innocence ...”
Sawvel claims witnesses perjured themselves and one planted evidence.
“There is evidence, documents, statements and other material that supports the Applicant’s claims.” Sawvel typed in the petition. “However, the Applicant is in Prison, the prison staff are hostile to legal rights, and the Applicant needs assistance form an Attorney, as well as an investigator to litigate his claims and gather the evidence.”