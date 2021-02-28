Since the session began, we've been working on our COVID recovery package for Iowans, called Build Back Iowa. It's a bold relief package designed to help families, small businesses, students, and our dedicated health care workers get through this pandemic and get life back to normal.
As we reach the halfway mark of session, I'm disappointed the Iowa Legislature hasn't done more to help Iowans get through this crisis. So far, the Governor and Republican leaders at the Statehouse have focused on divisive issues like vouchers, the death penalty, and making it more difficult to for Iowans to vote instead of working together on pandemic recovery.
While too many leaders here in Iowa are still focused on politics, the Biden Administration has taken quick action to help families, small businesses, and Iowans get through this pandemic.
Here are just a few examples:
COVID Vaccine
The Biden Administration has more than doubled the COVID-19 vaccines sent to Iowa each week and the FDA just approved a third vaccine today. Find a vaccine provider in your community at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov/.
COVID Support for Iowa Small Businesses
President Biden made a change to the Paycheck Protection Program to benefit Iowa small businesses who are in danger of closing due to COVID-19. This forgivable loan can be used for payroll and overhead expenses. Businesses apply directly with a lending institution. For more information and to find a participating lender visit: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program
Affordable Health Care Available During Pandemic
Since many Iowans have had changes in employment during the pandemic and may be at risk of losing health care, President Biden opened up a special enrollment period for Iowans to get affordable health care until May 15, 2021. Financial assistance is available for households with qualifying income levels. Iowans may call 1-800-318-2596 or visit healthcare.gov.
Before the session ends, we need to work together on a robust pandemic recovery package to get Iowa's economy rolling again. It's well past time to put aside partisan politics and divisive issues to focus on relief and recovery.
Feel free to contact me with your ideas by email (todd.prichard@legis.iowa.gov), phone (515-281-3054), or through social media (Twitter: @RepPrichard; Facebook: Todd.Prichard.Iowa). I look forward to hearing from you.
State Representative Todd Prichard of Charles City serves the 52nd District in the Iowa House and is the Iowa House Democratic Leader.