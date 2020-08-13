Ten new teachers and three new administrators will join the Oelwein Schools or move into a new role this fall after participating in an orientation earlier this week.
New administrators include high school principal Tim Hadley, assistant principal and activities director Nick Schauf who formerly taught here (no bio included), and online principal Jacklyn Letzring who was formerly the at-risk coordinator here (no bio included).
The 10 new teachers are: Heather Parmely, fourth-grade teacher; Jillian Tomasino, high school English; Wendy Pint-McGill, preschool; Jennifer Schauf, middle school English; Anita Yessak, preschool; Bethany Hadley, high school math; Summer Sents, first grade; Sarah Walker, kindergarten; Jennifer Dillon, FFA and vocational agriculture; and Bethany Pillard, FFA and vocational agriculture.
Please read on to learn more about the new faces.
• • •
Tim Hadley will be the new high school principal.
He has five years of experience as a principal and nearly two decades in education. After completing undergraduate work at William Penn in 2008, Hadley received his master’s degree in educational leadership from Iowa State University in 2012.
“I know many families have concerns regarding this school year,” Hadley said in a school newsletter introducing this year’s new-to-Oelwein educators. “In my almost two decades in education, five of those years as a principal, the word ‘unprecedented’ seems inadequate.
“As much unfamiliarity lays before us at this time, it also provides many opportunities. Our instructors have been diligently working to create a variety of learning environments for students. We are committed to a great school year!”
His family moved from Ollie and the Pekin school district in Southeast Iowa to Oelwein.
“We are enjoying the incredible community members, staff and students we have met so far,” he said.
His wife, Bethany, will begin this year teaching high school math.
Selah, their daughter, will be a freshman at Oelwein High School. Their son, Isaiah, will be entering fourth grade at Wings Park. Cisco, the dog, and cats Zeus and Hercules are also adjusting to their new home here.
•••
Bethany Hadley will teach high school math.
She has taught for eight years after receiving her degree from William Penn. She graduated high school in Oskaloosa. Bethany is married to the new high school principal, Tim Hadley. Together they have two children.
She loves knitting, listening to audiobooks and reading, and walking with her husband. She is currently learning French and guitar.
•••
Jennifer Dillon will teach vocational agriculture and advise FFA.
She has taught in several districts, received her degree from Iowa State University, and is married with three children.
She loves agriculture, animals, outdoors, crafts and painting and enjoys showing her dog, a breed descended from greyhounds but smaller called a whippete, at American Kennel Club shows.
•••
Bethany Pillard will also teach vocational agriculture and advise FFA. She is new to teaching after having graduated from ISU. She participated in FFA in high school.
•••
Heather Parmely will teach fourth grade.
She taught kindergarten at Starmont for a year after receiving her bachelor’s degree at University of Northern Iowa. She graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School.
Heather is married and is a “mom” to three doggie pups. She likes sports, children and learning.
•••
Wendy Pint-McGill will teach preschool.
She is new to teaching after obtaining her degree at Upper Iowa University. She is married with two sons, two stepsons and two grandsons.
Wendy loves reading, camping, boating, and spending time with family and friends. She also likes to train and work with dogs, and is a huge Harry Potter and Marvel fan!
•••
Jennifer Schauf will teach middle school English language arts.
She has 10-plus years teaching experience after attending Wartburg College, Buena Vista University and Morningside College.
Jenni is married to activities director and assistant high school principal Nick Schauf and they have three children.
She loves reading, running, crafting, and being outside with her family. Fun fact: Jenni would love to be on Wheel of Fortune someday.
•••
Summer Sents will teach first grade.
She is new to teaching this year after receiving an associate’s degree from Northwest University and a bachelor’s degree from UNI. Summer is married.
She likes hiking, fishing, baking, and traveling to see family.
Summer is from Seattle, Washington, and that is where her twin brother still lives.
•••
Jillian Tomasino will teach high school English.
She is new to teaching after obtaining her degree from St. Ambrose University.
Jillian loves music, poetry, reading, hockey, golf, international travel, and the language of French.
Fun fact: She lived in Germany and traveled Europe for an entire year.
•••
Sarah Walker will teach kindergarten. She is in her first year teaching after graduating from Martensdale St. Mary’s and receiving her degree from Wartburg College.
Sarah loves hobby photography, her dog Peaches, coffee, kids, watching Wartburg wrestling, and spending time with friends and family.
Fun fact: She was lucky enough to complete half of her student teaching in Hawaii.
•••
Anita Yessak will teach preschool. She taught for three years at Vinton-Shellsburg after receiving her degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education.
Anita is married to Jason Yessak, one of our elementary teachers, and they have three children.
She loves going to sporting events with her family, traveling, kayaking and cooking.