The Iowa State Patrol and the Oelwein Police Department continue to investigate a pedestrian fatality that occurred Tuesday in a local parking lot.
Oelwein Police responded to the American Legion parking lot, 108 First St. S.W., at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle. Officers rendered aid to the victim until the ambulance arrived. The victim of the accident, Jacqueline K. Lensing, 54, of Oelwein, was taken to MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein where she was pronounced dead.
Police stated the driver of the vehicle, Richard D. Nissen, 72, of Oelwein, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The Iowa State Patrol was contacted to request a technical accident investigator. Video from the Legion’s outdoor security cameras was also viewed to help with the investigation.
The Iowa State Patrol reported Lensing was crouched in front of Nissen’s 2014 Ford Explorer that was parked in the parking lot. Nissen did not see Lensing as he drove out of the parking space, striking her.
Oelwein Mercy Ambulance and Oelwein Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.