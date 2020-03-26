Iowa National Guard Soldiers continued deliveries of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 20 county distribution sites across the state on March 25, according to a news release from the Guard.
These supply missions will continue for the foreseeable future as additional requests for personal protective equipment are processed by the State Emergency Operations Center
The missions were supported by two transportation units from the 1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion out of Camp Dodge in Johnston. Soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, out of Iowa City and Mason City, and Detachment 1 of the 1168th Transportation Company, out of Marshalltown, worked alongside the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to distribute specialized clothing and equipment for healthcare professionals in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More than 70 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen are on a state active duty supporting the COVID-19 pandemic response.