The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukee (9) 7-0 106 1

2. Waterloo, West 7-1 73 4

3. Iowa City, West 6-1 69 8

4. Cedar Falls (1) 6-1 68 6

5. Ankeny Centennial 8-1 56 5

6. Dubuque, Hempstead 7-1 53 2

7. Sioux City, East 7-1 47 3

8. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines (1) 8-1 42 7

9. North Scott, Eldridge 9-1 37 NR

10. Dubuque, Senior 5-1 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 20. Ankeny 9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2. Indianola 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Carroll (10) 6-0 109 2

2. Mount Vernon (1) 8-0 94 4

3. Algona 8-0 82 5

4. Winterset 6-1 63 6

5. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1 52 3

6. Assumption, Davenport 7-2 46 1

7. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-1 44 9

8. Norwalk 5-2 41 7

9. Harlan 7-1 33 8

10. Marion 7-1 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Pella 6. Knoxville 5. Central Clinton, De Witt 5. Glenwood 5. Keokuk 2. Clear Lake 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Sioux, Hawarden (4) 11-0 100 1

2. Camanche (4) 7-0 90 4

3. Treynor (1) 9-1 82 2

4. North Linn, Troy Mills (1) 8-0 81 3

5. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 8-1 54 5

6. Dike-New Hartford (1) 9-0 53 6

7. Regina, Iowa City 7-1 37 7

8. Boyden-Hull 8-1 30 10

9. Van Meter 7-0 27 8

10. Mount Ayr 7-1 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 14. Osage 7. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 3. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 1. Albia 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Montezuma (6) 7-0 103 2

2. St. Mary’s, Remsen 9-1 85 1

3. Easton Valley (1) 9-0 84 3

4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (2) 10-1 71 5

5. WACO, Wayland (2) 10-0 70 6

6. West Fork, Sheffield 10-1 56 4

7. Lake Mills 9-1 36 8

8. Siouxland Community Christian 10-0 29 7

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8-0 20 10

10. South O’Brien, Paullina 8-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: West Bend-Mallard 7. Martensdale-St. Marys 6. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. Keota 6. New London 5. Moulton-Udell 3. Glidden-Ralston 2. CAM, Anita 2.

