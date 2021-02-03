Weather Alert

...Snow, Wind, Impacts To Travel Thursday and Thursday Night... .A wintry mix or rain will slide across the area late tonight, transitioning to snow by early morning. The snow will quickly push east northeast through the day, gradually exiting across the northern Great Lakes by late evening. A few inches of snow are expected, with the higher amounts across Wisconsin. The bulk will fall during the day Thursday. In addition, a light icing cannot be ruled out for the Thursday morning commute thanks to that wintry mix. In addition, winds will be on the increase Thursday afternoon, staying strong and gusty through Thursday night. Gusts from 30 to 40 mph are anticipated. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will result. A short period of ground blizzard conditions are possible across the wind prone, open areas of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, with this threat centered on the afternoon to early evening hours. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later Thursday afternoon into the overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Drifting and blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&