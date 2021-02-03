IOWA CITY — Despite the many unprecedented challenges of the past year, University of Iowa students continued to excel and perhaps the best example of that commitment is the more than 1,800 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who graduated at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
Since March students at Iowa made sacrifices to maintain health and safety. Instruction for a majority of courses moved online, face masks and hand sanitizer became the norm, internships and study abroad programs were largely suspended, stages remained dark. In fact, most events were held virtually or removed from the calendar. Even the Homecoming parade was dubbed the “Stay-at-Homecoming” parade.
Through it all, however, these Hawkeyes persisted.
They gained invaluable communication skills by accessing Iowa’s unmatched writing-related resources and made positive contributions to the community and state by focusing on teamwork and collaboration. Their hard work paid off as graduates landed prestigious academic placements and notable jobs at SpaceX and pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., Inc.
Coming together for the greater good — that’s the Hawkeye Way. As Hawkeyes entered the next stage of their lives, they left campus full of potential and promise.
The following University of Iowa fall 2020 graduates are from the area.
Delaney Baumgartner of Strawberry Point is one of only 157 graduates to earn multiple degrees. Baumgartner earned two: a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Ethics and Public Policy, both from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kelsey Bovy of West Union, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN; College of Nursing
Natalie Bradley of Oelwein, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education; College of Education
Michael DeSloover of Sumner, Master of Business Administration; Major: Professional MBA Program; Graduate Management Programs
Nick Gorman of Winthrop, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Electrical Engineering; College of Engineering
Cindy Huang of Independence, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Economics; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Alec Marticoff of Readlyn, Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Rory Metcalf of West Union, Doctor of Medicine; Major: Medicine; Carver College of Medicine
Grace Milroy of Brandon, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Electrical Engineering; College of Engineering
Avri Ruffcorn of Independence, Bachelor of Science; Major: Global Health Studies; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Trever Shores of West Union, Bachelor of Science; Major: Sport and Recreation Management; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences