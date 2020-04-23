The time to apply for your 2020 Iowa deer tags is less than two weeks away. While you wait, here are a few things you can do to prepare for your application:
• Log into your customer account: Update your customer profile. Make sure your mailing address, email address and phone number are correct.
• Check to make sure your hunter safety information is on your customer account. If not, upload a photo of your hunter safety certificate by clicking “Documents” above your profile. Anyone born on or after January 1, 1972 needs hunter safety on their account to apply.
• Save the date. The application period opens on May 2, at 6 a.m. and closes June 7, at midnight. Preference point purchases and applications will only be accepted during this time.
• Visit the nonresident hunting page to review the Nonresident Deer Application Guide, zone maps and draw statistics one last time.
If you have any questions, please email the Iowa DNR at webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov.