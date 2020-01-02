Mississippi River Pool 10, Clayton County
Conditions: Upper Mississippi River levels have risen slightly and are fluctuating this week. Many of the roller gates are now down which will help stabilize tailwater areas. Caution is recommend ice fishing due to warmer weather and snow cover making poor ice conditions. Areas of current do not have safe ice. Water temperature is 32-degree fahrenheit.
Black Crappie — Slow: Few reports of crappie mixed with bluegills fished through the ice.
Bluegill — Good: Bluegill are biting on waxworms fished through the ice in backwater lakes.
Sauger — Fair: Sauger have been biting on jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the lock and dams.
Walleye — Fair: A lot of smaller fish being caught. Vertical jigging with twister-tails or trolling crankbaits has been successful in L&D tailwaters.
Yellow Perch — Fair: Fish for perch through the ice in deeper cuts with some vegetation in backwater areas.