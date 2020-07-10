Cedar River (above Nashua)
Notes: Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling. Clarity is improving. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved.
Channel Catfish - Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current.
Walleye - Fair: Use a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action.
Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Anglers are finding quite a few small ones. Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits for bass.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Note: Best success is channel catfish on the Cedar River.
Channel Catfish - Fair: Cast dead cut baits, chicken livers or stinkbait on the bottom of the lake; early morning or later evening bite is best.
Decorah District Streams
Notes: Wild parsnip is coming on strong. Avoid touching this plant; it causes painful blisters. A
Brown Trout - Good: More terrestrials are out. Use beetles or other bright flies fished along grassed edges. Afternoon hatches of caddis and may flies have been slow. Pheasant tailed nymphs and bead headed midges work well. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish.
Rainbow Trout - Excellent: Try a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs.
Lake Hendricks
Notes: Aquatic vegetation is coming on strong. Early morning and evening bite are best.
Black Crappie - Slow: Find crappie suspended in deeper water around structure. Use a minnow or small lure drifting over structure.
Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a small bobber.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use topwater lures or weedless hooks fished along the weed edges.
Channel Catfish - Good: With warmer water temperatures, try cheese or stinkbaits. Nightcrawlers will work.
Lake Meyer
Notes: Water clarity is excellent. Filamentous algae mats are covering shallow water. Fish early morning and evening when shadows aren't cast on the water.
Black Crappie - Slow: Use a small spinnerbait tossed along a steep depth change.
Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along the shore.
Channel Catfish - Fair: Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom near stumps or other structure. Also try chicken liver or cheese baits.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Notes: Water levels are falling with improved clarity.
Walleye - Fair: Find walleye in deeper holes around brush piles. Toss a jig tipped with a twister tail near a brush pile.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Notes: Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Current remains strong. Water hazards may have moved.
Walleye - Fair: Flip a jig with twister tail along a brush pile or rock ledge.
White Sucker - Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Toss a small crankbait along a current break or rock ledge.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Notes: Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Strong current; water hazards and stream conditions change fast.
Walleye - Fair: Find walleye along current breaks or around log jams.
White Sucker - Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Volga Lake
Notes: Best bite is early morning or just before dark. Water clarity is 6-8 inches due to an algae bloom.
Bluegill - Slow: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores.
Largemouth Bass - Slow: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail.
Channel Catfish - Good: Try a nightcrawler, cheese bait or chicken livers fished on the bottom. Best catfishing lake around.
Black Crappie - Slow: Use a minnow under a bobber along a rocky shoreline or around brush piles.
George Wyth Lake
Notes: Good reports of largemouth bass being caught on George Wyth Lake. Newly placed habitat in and around the floating pier may provide success.
Largemouth Bass - Good: Cast crankbaits, spinnerbaits, topwater and plastics.