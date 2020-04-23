Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are stabilizing with improving clarity. Walleye — Good: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. A variety of lures and baits are working. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom.
Decorah District Streams
All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions.
Brook Trout — Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout — Good: Blue-winged olive and caddisfly hatches are good to excellent. An excellent time to fish for browns is when the water gets cloudy. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Stocked fish and hold-overs are biting well. Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.
Lake Hendricks
Hit and miss fish activity. Water temperatures are in the 50’s. Black Crappie — Good: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill — Slow: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Fish the windrow shoreline with a dead chub or minnow or worm on the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a crankbait or jerk bait over structure.
Lake Meyer
Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Black Crappie — Good: Use a minnow fished over brush piles. Bluegill — Good: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike — Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the 50’s. Walleye — Good: Find walleye in runs and along current breaks. Use hair jigs and spinners. White Sucker — Excellent: Suckers are starting to bite. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels are stabilizing with improved clarity. Turnover is occurring around Lime Springs causing the water to look scummy. Water temperatures are in the the low 50’s. Walleye — Good: Use minnows or hair jigs fished in runs and around current breaks. White Sucker — Excellent: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water level are stabilizing with good water clarity. Water temperatures are in the the low 50’s. If paddling, dress for water temperatures; current is strong. Walleye — Good: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs. Use crankbaits and spinners. White Sucker — Excellent: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Volga Lake
Anglers are finding fish. Bluegill — Good: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie — Good: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jerk bait fished over structure with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a dead minnow or nightcrawler fished along windrow shore. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.
Water levels are stabilizing and water clarity is good to excellent on area rivers. Expect rain and cooler temperatures on Friday. Temperatures will rise for the weekend with highs in the 50’s and lows above freezing.
Big Woods Lake
Anglers are catching some crappie on Big Woods Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow fished under a bobber over structure near the dam.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill and some nice 10-13 inch crappie. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast crankbaits and deep divers. Black Crappie — Good: Try crappie jigs or a minnow fished under a bobber over structure near the dam and in the coves. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small piece of worm on a small hook and sinker fished under a bobber off of the shorelines. Try fishing artificial flies using a slow presentation.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Northern Pike — Fair: Try a live chub or shiner fished under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners.
George Wyth Lake
There are an abundant number of pike along the willows near the shoreline edges in George Wyth Lake. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits near the shore.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Anglers are catching some walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
A recent electrofishing survey revealed numerous year classes of walleye. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits. Northern Pike — Fair: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast bucktail spinners.