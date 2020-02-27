Ice fishing reports are few this past week. This weekend’s warm forecast may trigger a good panfish bite. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Conditions — Backwaters and slack water areas have about 5 to 9 inches of ice with 5 inches of snow. Ice conditions may change with warmer temperatures. Use care when crossing areas with current. Check ice depths often.
Black Crappie - Fair:Find deeper water or off-channel refuges out of current. Use waxworms or spikes.
Yellow Perch - Slow: Anglers are finding a few perch mixed in with the crappie.
Bluegill - Fair: Find deeper off-channel areas. Spikes or waxworms tipped on a small jig work well. Walleye - Good: Anglers are finding walleye through the ice. Use jigs tipped with a shiner.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Bass are hitting shiners.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Conditions — Backwater areas of the Cedar River are producing some crappie. Use extreme caution when venturing out onto river ice.
Black Crappie - Fair: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.
Decorah District Streams
Conditions — Parking lots in wildlife management areas are not plowed. Heavy use areas should be packed enough for anglers to get around. Use care when parking on the roadside. Trout streams are clear and remain ice free.
Brook Trout - Good: Midges and small mayflies are hatching on warmer sunny days. Use flies imitating insects hatching.
Brown Trout - Good: Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Feathered spinner baits work well when fished through pools.
Rainbow Trout - Good: Fish are actively hitting the surface early afternoon. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure.
Lake Hendricks
Conditions — Lake Hendricks has about 14 inches of ice with 10 inches of snow on top. Fish activity has slowed. Open water is around the aerator; be careful around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice.
Black Crappie - Slow: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm. Fish are suspended off the bottom. A variety of sizes are being caught.
Bluegill - Slow: Use a baited hook; gills are sitting closer to the bottom.
Lake Meyer
Conditions — Lake Meyer has 10 inches of ice with 6 inches of snow on top. Use care when going on ice, especially around the dam. Check ice depths often. Hit or miss panfish action. Fish are hanging in 8 to 10 feet of water around brush piles.
Bluegill - Slow: Anglers are marking a lot of fish, but few bites. Find gills around brush piles using a small jig tipped with a waxworm fished near the bottom. Morning bite is best. Black Crappie - Slow: Crappie are suspended above brush piles. Baited hooks work best. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Catching bass while fishing for panfish.
Volga Lake
Ten inches of ice with some snow on top. Use care when going on ice; check ice depths often. Fish action remains spotty.
Black Crappie - Slow: Use waxworms or spikes fished in brush or rock piles.
Bluegill - Slow: Try small bait on small hooks. Gills are small.
Harold Getty Lake
Conditions — There have been fair reports of anglers catching both bluegill and crappie on Harold Getty Lake but some sorting of fish may be required.
Bluegill - Fair: Fish an ice jig tipped with a waxworm or minnow just off of the bottom electronics are a bonus in locating fish.
Black Crappie - Fair: Fish an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom or using electronics to locate suspended fish which often tend to be crappie. Also try a deadstick rig tipped with a live minnow.
Martens Lake
Conditions — Anglers are catching a few bluegill and crappie. Access is available crossing the reservoir from the north side of the lake; use caution.
Bluegill - Fair: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom.
Black Crappie - Fair: Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.
Plainfield
Conditions — Lots of angler activity on the lake this past week. Best bite is first light in morning and last hour before sunset.
Bluegill - Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom; electronics are a bonus to find fish.
Black Crappie - Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.