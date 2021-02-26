Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Black Crappie

ABOUT THE BLACK CRAPPIE — It’s a silvery-speckled, deep-bodied, slab-sided sunfish with a large mouth. The upper jaw reaches past the middle of the eye when the mouth is closed. It usually has a dark back with many green or blackish spots unevenly spaced over the sides. There are no distinct vertical bars as in White Crappie. The state record is 3 pounds, 14 ounces, 18 inches. It was caught in Three Mile Lake, Union County, on June 5, 2013 by Dale Klein, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Notes: Backwaters have 20-plus inches of ice. Ice depth varies in areas with current. Use care as warmer temperatures impact snow melt. Having a variety of baits and lures will help maximize your catch.

Black Crappie - Fair: Anglers are finding nice sized crappie in the deeper holes out of current. Use minnows for best luck.

Bluegill - Fair: A few gills are being caught while fishing for crappie. Try small pieces of bait and lures; bluegills have very small mouths.

Walleye - Fair: Use live bait for best luck. Find an eddy or deeper pool.

Decorah District Streams

Notes: Streams are very clear with about 6-8 inches of snow in places. Gravel roads are messy and rutted. 

Rainbow Trout - Good: Get tackle in front of fish and imitate prey movements. Minnow worm midge and caddis flies work well this time of year.

Brown Trout - Good: Use tackle imitating forage fish; fish the edge of a weed bed or large rock.

Brook Trout - Good: Try flies imitating prey drifting down in pool edges and heads. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.

Lake Hendricks

Notes: Ice thickness is 12-plus inches with snow. Open water around the aerator; use caution around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice.

Bluegill - Fair: Use a waxworm or spike on a small jig under a bobber; find brush piles.

Black Crappie - Fair: Minnows work best; fish deeper water.

Largemouth Bass - Fair: Concentrate your effort along the rock reefs or brush piles.

Lake Meyer

Notes: Ice thickness is 12-plus inches with snow. Fresh inputs from snowmelt should perk up fish. Use caution when walking to your favorite ice fishing hole; check ice thickness often.

Bluegill - Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike on overcast days. Activity is picking up some. Look for fish in 12-15 feet of water.

Black Crappie -Fair: Use minnows under a bobber. Be prepared to set the hook as you move your jig up.

Volga Lake

Notes: Ice thickness is 12-plus inches capped with snow. Use caution when going on ice; check ice thickness often. Activity should improve as meltwater inputs move through the lake.

Bluegill - Fair: Use a small brightly colored jig tipped with a waxworm or spike under a bobber. Keep your lure 1 to 2 feet off the bottom; a little wiggle goes a long way.

Black Crappie - Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow near brush piles.

George Wyth Lake

Notes: Use extreme caution; reports of thin ice on areas of the lake. Reports of anglers catching panfish and northern pike.

Black Crappie - Fair: Try fishing a dead stick with a minnow on one rod and jigging an ice jig tipped with a waxworm or spike. Electronics are very helpful to find suspended crappie.

Bluegill - Fair: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom.

Northern Pike - Good: Anglers are catching quality northern pike on tip-ups. Try a live chub or shiner fished just off of the bottom.

Manchester District Streams

Notes: All area Manchester trout streams are in excellent condition and hold vast populations of brown trout.

Brown Trout - Good: Spring Branch Creek is a favorite amongst anglers for quality and trophy-sized brown trout.

Tags

Trending Food Videos