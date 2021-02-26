Cedar River (above Nashua)
Notes: Backwaters have 20-plus inches of ice. Ice depth varies in areas with current. Use care as warmer temperatures impact snow melt. Having a variety of baits and lures will help maximize your catch.
Black Crappie - Fair: Anglers are finding nice sized crappie in the deeper holes out of current. Use minnows for best luck.
Bluegill - Fair: A few gills are being caught while fishing for crappie. Try small pieces of bait and lures; bluegills have very small mouths.
Walleye - Fair: Use live bait for best luck. Find an eddy or deeper pool.
Decorah District Streams
Notes: Streams are very clear with about 6-8 inches of snow in places. Gravel roads are messy and rutted.
Rainbow Trout - Good: Get tackle in front of fish and imitate prey movements. Minnow worm midge and caddis flies work well this time of year.
Brown Trout - Good: Use tackle imitating forage fish; fish the edge of a weed bed or large rock.
Brook Trout - Good: Try flies imitating prey drifting down in pool edges and heads. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.
Lake Hendricks
Notes: Ice thickness is 12-plus inches with snow. Open water around the aerator; use caution around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice.
Bluegill - Fair: Use a waxworm or spike on a small jig under a bobber; find brush piles.
Black Crappie - Fair: Minnows work best; fish deeper water.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Concentrate your effort along the rock reefs or brush piles.
Lake Meyer
Notes: Ice thickness is 12-plus inches with snow. Fresh inputs from snowmelt should perk up fish. Use caution when walking to your favorite ice fishing hole; check ice thickness often.
Bluegill - Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm or spike on overcast days. Activity is picking up some. Look for fish in 12-15 feet of water.
Black Crappie -Fair: Use minnows under a bobber. Be prepared to set the hook as you move your jig up.
Volga Lake
Notes: Ice thickness is 12-plus inches capped with snow. Use caution when going on ice; check ice thickness often. Activity should improve as meltwater inputs move through the lake.
Bluegill - Fair: Use a small brightly colored jig tipped with a waxworm or spike under a bobber. Keep your lure 1 to 2 feet off the bottom; a little wiggle goes a long way.
Black Crappie - Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow near brush piles.
George Wyth Lake
Notes: Use extreme caution; reports of thin ice on areas of the lake. Reports of anglers catching panfish and northern pike.
Black Crappie - Fair: Try fishing a dead stick with a minnow on one rod and jigging an ice jig tipped with a waxworm or spike. Electronics are very helpful to find suspended crappie.
Bluegill - Fair: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom.
Northern Pike - Good: Anglers are catching quality northern pike on tip-ups. Try a live chub or shiner fished just off of the bottom.
Manchester District Streams
Notes: All area Manchester trout streams are in excellent condition and hold vast populations of brown trout.
Brown Trout - Good: Spring Branch Creek is a favorite amongst anglers for quality and trophy-sized brown trout.