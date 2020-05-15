Water levels are stable and water clarity is good to excellent on area rivers. Expect a rainy weekend with highs in the upper 60's and lows in the 40's. Fish activity should improve with warmer temperatures. For the most current fishing information, call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Note: Nashua dam is currently under repair. Water levels are lowered in the impoundment for the duration. Water clarity is good.
Walleye - Fair: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. Jigs tipped with a minnow or twister tail work best.
Channel Catfish - Fair: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom.
Decorah District Streams
Note: All streams are being stocked.
Brown Trout - Good: Blue-winged olive and caddisfly hatches are good to excellent. An excellent time to fish for browns is when the water gets cloudy. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish.
Rainbow Trout - Excellent: Stocked fish and hold-overs are biting well. Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.
Lake Hendricks
Note: Hit and miss fish activity. Water temperatures are in the low 60's.
Black Crappie - Fair: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure.
Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber.
Channel Catfish - Fair: Fish the windrow shoreline with a dead chub or minnow or worm on the bottom.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use a crankbait or jerk bait over structure.
Lake Meyer
Note: Water temperatures are in the low 60's.
Black Crappie - Slow: Anglers are having a hard time finding crappies.
Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline.
Northern Pike - Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Try a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Note: Water levels are stable with excellent clarity. Water temperatures are in the 50's.
Walleye - Good: Find walleye in runs and along current breaks. Use hair jigs and spinners.
White Sucker - Excellent: Suckers are biting. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Note: Water levels are stable with excellent clarity. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 50's.
Walleye - Fair: Use minnows or hair jigs fished in runs and around current breaks.
White Sucker - Excellent: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water level are stable with excellent water clarity. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 50's.
Walleye - Slow: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs. Use crankbaits and spinners.
White Sucker - Excellent: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Smallmouth Bass - Slow.
Volga Lake
Note: Anglers are finding fish; focus efforts along rocky shoreline and submersed habitat.
Bluegill - Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores.
Black Crappie - Fair: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Fish 5 to 7 inches are common.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use a jerk bait fished over structure with a slow retrieve.
Channel Catfish - Fair: Try a dead minnow or nightcrawler fished along windrow shore. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.