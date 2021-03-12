Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Notes: Ice conditions in impoundments on the river are rapidly declining. Ice fishing is not recommended.

Walleye — Slow: Anglers are fishing below dams with some success; use live bait.

(Nashua to La Porte City)

Notes: The Cedar River is mostly open with recent warm temperatures. Anglers are getting after walleyes with success.

Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.

Decorah District Streams

Notes: Much of the snow melted this week with warmer weather and rain. Many streams are off-color, but will clear depending on the quality of the watershed. Gravel roads are messy and rutted. Trout stocking season starts April 1.

Rainbow Trout — Fair: Get tackle in front of fish and imitate prey movements. Minnow worm midge and caddis flies work well this time of year.

Brown Trout — Good: Meltwater inputs on warmer days will spur a bite. Use tackle imitating forage fish or midges; fish the edge of a weed bed or large rock.

Brook Trout — Slow: Try flies imitating prey drifting down in pool edges and heads. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.

Lake Hendricks

Notes: Ice conditions are rapidly declining. Ice fishing is not recommended. Ice is pulling away from shoreline and opening more around aerator due to wave action from wind.

Lake Meyer

Notes: Ice conditions are rapidly declining. Ice fishing is not recommended. Ice is pulling away from shoreline; a frost heave is running the length of the lake.

Volga Lake

Notes: Ice conditions are rapidly declining and pulling away from shoreline. Ice fishing is not recommended.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Notes: The Maquoketa River in Delaware County remains high and muddy after recent snowmelt.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Notes: The Shell Rock River is mostly open; reports of anglers catching a few walleyes.

Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Notes: The river has stabilized after the recent runoff. Reports of anglers catching northern pike.

Northern Pike — Good: Cast and retrieve large spinnerbaits or fish a live shiner or chub under a bobber near off-channel areas.

