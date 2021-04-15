Cedar River (above Nashua)
Notes: Water levels and flows are falling. Water clarity is poor with current windy conditions.
Channel Catfish — Fair: Shore anglers using dead chubs or worms on the bottom have been successful.
Smallmouth Bass — Slow: Smallies are taking a variety of baits, including a jig tipped with a crawler.
Decorah District Streams
Notes: Trout streams are in good to excellent condition. Catchable trout stream stocking is in full swing.
Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Get tackle in front of fish and imitate prey movements. Minnow worm midge and caddis flies work well this time of year.
Brown Trout — Excellent: Off-color water from rainfall will spur a brownie bite. Use tackle imitating forage fish or midges; fish the edge of a weed bed or large rock. Good hatches of blue-winged olives, caddis flies, midges and stoneflies.
Brook Trout — Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access. Try flies imitating prey drifting down in pool edges and heads. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.
Lake Hendricks
Notes: Fish deeper water with cooler water. Windy weather continues to keep substrate stirred up. Fish the mud or bubble lines. Water temperature is in the 50’s.
Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a dead chub or worm fished in wind rowed areas.
Black Crappie — Slow: Run a minnow or lure over brush piles or along depth gradients.
Lake Meyer
Notes: Few anglers have been out this week. Windy conditions continue to stir up substrate; fish these edges. Water temperature is in the 50’s.
Channel Catfish — Slow: Use a worm or piece of dead chub fished near bottom in areas with wind pushed brush.
Northern Pike — Slow: Try fishing in shallow vegetated areas.
Black Crappie — Slow: Toss a hook tipped with a minnow or small jig over brush piles.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Notes: Water levels are falling with low, clear water. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40’s.
White Sucker — Excellent: Sucker activity is increasing. Use a worm fished on the stream bottom.
Walleye — Fair: Walleye are starting to spawn. Try a minnow imitating jig.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a spinner or crankbait along rocky shorelines.
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a spinner or crankbait along rocky shorelines or ledges.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Notes: Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40’s.
Shorthead redhorse — Excellent: Suckers start to spawn when water temperatures reach 50 degrees. Use a worm fished along the stream bottom.
Walleye — Slow: Walleye are moving out of their overwintering areas into shallower pools with slower water. Try a jig tipped with a twister tail or minnow. Smallmouth
Bass — Fair: Smallies are taking a variety of baits. Fish the deeper pools along current breaks.
Volga Lake
Notes: The docks are in. Windy conditions continue to stir up sediments; fish these shorelines for best luck. Water temperature is in the 50’s. The bite will improve as the water warms.
Channel Catfish — Fair: Try chunks of chubs or worms fished on the bottom along wind rowed shores.
Bluegill — Slow: Try a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm fished along the rocky shorelines.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Notes: Anglers are doing poorly on walleyes with little success and only fair on smallmouth bass and northern pike on the Cedar River.
Walleye — Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.
Northern Pike — Fair: Cast and retrieve large spinnerbaits or float a live chub or shiner underneath a bobber in off-channel pools.
Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a jig and minnow or retrieve spinner baits.
Heritage Pond
Notes: Heritage Pond was stocked with rainbow trout the last week of March.
Rainbow Trout — Good: Try live bait fished under a bobber or cast and retrieve smaller flashy jigs or spinners. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Manchester District Streams
Notes: All area Manchester trout streams are in excellent condition.
Brown Trout — Fair: Spring Branch Creek is a favorite amongst anglers for quality and trophy-sized brown trout. There has been quite a bit of angling pressure.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Notes: The Maquoketa River in Delaware County has stabilized and should provide good angling opportunities this weekend. Walleyes are post-spawn and have spread out throughout the river.
Walleye — Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Notes: Reports of anglers catching walleye on the Shell Rock River.
Walleye — Slow: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Notes: The river continues to drop and should provide good angling opportunities this weekend. Reports of anglers catching walleye and northern pike on the Upper Wapsipinicon River.
Northern Pike — Good: Cast and retrieve large spinnerbaits or fish a live shiner or chub under a bobber near off-channel areas.
Walleye — No Report: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.