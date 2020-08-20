Cedar River (above Nashua)
Notes: Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling with good water clarity. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved.
Channel Catfish — Good: Use dead chubs, stinkbaits and worms fished near bottom near dusk in woody debris or stumps.
Walleye — Good: Fish are active in the evening. Try near current breaks and in log jams. Be prepared to run your lure near bottom of pools.
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails or ringworm in current breaks or rock ledges and gravel bars.
Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows fished under a bobber near downed trees and slow water or pool areas.
Decorah District Streams
Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Hoppers, beetles and anything that looks buggy will work this time of year. Try along grassed edges, undercut banks and around boulders. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish.
Brown Trout — Excellent: There have been excellent evening mayfly hatches. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch.
Brook Trout — Good: . Use a variety of small terrestrial flies such as crickets, grasshoppers and ants.
Lake Hendricks
Notes: Water clarity remains fair and very green. Water temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.
Bluegill — Fair: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties or along the weed lines. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber.
Channel Catfish — Good: Try a worm or stinkbait fished near the bottom around woody structure in the evening.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use topwater lures fished along weed edges.
Lake Meyer
Notes: Water clarity is good. Early morning and evening bite is best. An excellent lake to use a paddle board or kayak to fish the nooks and crannies.
Bluegill — Fair: Good: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Fly anglers should try a small cricket with a jerky movement on the waters surface along a weed edge.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a topwater lure in the evening when fish are actively feeding. Also try a jig tipped with a plastic worm.
Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbait or worms fished on the bottom around woody structure near dusk.
Turkey River (below Clermont)
Notes: Water levels are getting down to summer lows.
Walleye — Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored plastics or crankbait in deeper holes and log jams. Fish deeper for walleye holding near the bottom.
Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a variety of brightly colored lures in eddies or along rocky ledges.
Volga Lake
Notes: A green algae bloom is causing poor water clarity. Blooms should clear as water cools.
Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook tipped with a piece of worm. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Slowly troll a lure over fish attracting structure and get ready to set the hook. Try crankbaits or a jig with a twister tail.
Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use worms or stinkbait fished near dusk. Find a good stump or woody structure to toss bait and wait; patience is key for this fish.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Notes: Reports for walleye has been good in Bremer County.
Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers fished above fallen tree snags.
Walleye — Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Notes: Reports of channel catfish being caught on the Wapsipinicon River.
Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers fished above fallen tree snags.