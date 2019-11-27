Mixed precipitation is forecast through the holiday weekend. Water levels rose between ½ feet to 1.5 feet after last week’s rain, taking out any ice on area rivers and lakes. Flows remain high on all area rivers. Trout streams are good to excellent.
Next week forecast looks cold and wet; it’s a good time to gather your ice fishing equipment for the upcoming season.
For current fishing information, call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Cedar River (above Nashua)With high river levels, backwaters are ice free or water sitting on top of thin layer of ice; going to these areas is not recommended.
Walleye — Fair: Fish below dams or find deeper pools in the eddies. Use a hook tipped with a crawler or a jig with a twister tail or ring worm.
Decorah District Streams
Stocked fish remain in streams through the winter creating excellent angling opportunities. Trout streams with good flows remain open even during winter.
Brown trout — Good: Use care around freshly cleared gravel in the stream bottom. Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Feathered spinner baits work well when fished through pools.
Rainbow trout — Good: Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure.
Brook trout — Good: Redds or trout nests are cleared areas in the stream bottom; avoid walking here. With fewer insect hatches, try using flies imitating minnows such as a wholly bugger.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Most backwaters have lost ice with high water levels and warmer temperatures. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on this area when covered with ice.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Anglers are catching good numbers of walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River.
Northern pike — Good: Cast and retrieve larger spinner baits near in-stream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve crankbaits or use jig and minnow near in-stream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.
Manchester District Streams
The extended forecast for next week looks cold and wet. Most streams were recently stocked with rainbow trout and many have great populations of wild brown trout.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Good reports of walleye being caught on the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County.
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve or troll crankbaits or use jig and minnow near in-stream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.