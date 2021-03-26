Cedar River (above Nashua)
Notes: Water levels are on a slow rise with fairly clear water. Few anglers have been out.
Channel Catfish — Excellent: Shore anglers using dead chubs or worms on the bottom have been successful.
(Nashua to La Porte City)
Notes: Anglers are getting after walleyes with success on the Cedar River.
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow. Concentrate on pools and current breaks.
Northern Pike — Fair: Cast and retrieve large spinnerbaits or float a live chub or shiner underneath a bobber in off-channel pools.
Decorah District Streams
Notes: Trout streams are in good to excellent condition. Catchable trout stream stocking begins next week. All catchable trout stockings will be unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions.A stocking calendar will not be available this year.
Rainbow Trout — Fair: Get tackle in front of fish and imitate prey movements. Minnow worm midge and caddis flies work well this time of year.
Brown Trout — Fair: Off-color water from rainfall will spur a brownie bite. Use tackle imitating forage fish or midges; fish the edge of a weed bed or large rock.
Brook Trout — Fair: Try flies imitating prey drifting down in pool edges and heads. Fish the hatch on sunny afternoons.
Lake Hendricks
Notes: Ice went out over the weekend. Few anglers have been out. As bite will improve as the water warms.
Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a dead chub or worm fished in wind rowed areas.
Lake Meyer
Notes: Few anglers have been out this week.
Channel Catfish — Fair: Use a worm or piece of dead chub fished near bottom in areas with wind pushed brush and ice.
Northern Pike — Fair: Try fishing in shallow vegetated areas.
Volga Lake
Notes: Few anglers have been out this week. The bite will improve as the water warms.
Channel Catfish — Good: Try chunks of chubs or worms fished on the bottom along wind rowed shores.
Manchester District Streams
All area Manchester trout streams are in excellent condition and providing insect hatches with the recent warmer weather. Brown Trout — Fair: Spring Branch Creek is a favorite amongst anglers for quality and trophy-sized brown trout.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Notes: The Maquoketa River in Delaware County has been up and down with the recent rainfall.
Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Notes: The river has bumped up after the recent rainfall. Reports of anglers catching walleye and northern pike on the Wapsipinicon River.
Northern Pike — Good: Cast and retrieve large spinnerbaits or fish a live shiner or chub under a bobber near off-channel areas.
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with or without a minnow; concentrate on pools and current breaks.