Cedar River (above Nashua)
Notes: Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling with good water clarity. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved.
Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current.
Walleye — Good: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action.
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Channel Catfish — Good: Cast dead cut baits, chicken livers or stinkbait on the bottom of the river; early morning or later evening bite is best.
Decorah District Streams
Notes: Wild parsnip has seeded out. Avoid touching this plant; it’s sap causes painful blisters. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions.
Rainbow Trout — Excellent:Try a worm or cheese bait floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs.
Brown Trout — Good: Hoppers, beetles and bugs are plentiful. Use flies imitating terrestrial insects fished along grassed edges. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish.
Brook Trout — Good: Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate. Bead-headed midges and pheasant tail nymphs work well.
Lake Hendricks
Notes: A severe green algal bloom continues to limit visibility. Early morning and evening bite are best.
Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber. Find fish along rocky shoreline in deeper water.
Channel Catfish — Good: With warmer water temperatures, try cheese or stinkbaits. A fat juicy worm will also work.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Use topwater lures or weedless hooks fished along weed edges.
Lake Meyer
Notes: Water clarity is excellent. Filamentous algae mats are covering vegetation in shallow water. Fish early morning and evening when shadows aren’t cast on the water.
Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber along a rocky shore.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along vegetated edges. Also try using a topwater lure.
Channel Catfish — Good: Try chicken liver or nightcrawlers fished on the bottom :near stumps or other structure.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Notes: Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels.
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail fished along a current break or rock ledge.
Walleye — Good: Find walleye in deeper holes around brush piles. Toss a jig tipped with a twister tail near a brush pile.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Notes: Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Current remains strong. Water hazards may have moved.
Walleye — Good: Flip a jig with twister tail along a brush pile or rock ledge.
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Toss a small crankbait along a current break or rock ledge.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Notes: Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Walleye — Good: Find walleye along current breaks or around log jams.
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with brightly colored plastics or a crankbait imitating crawdads.
Channel Catfish — Good: Bank anglers using nightcrawlers fished on the bottom are catching catfish.
Volga Lake
Notes: Best bite is early morning or just before dark. A green algae bloom is causing poor water clarity.
Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail.
Channel Catfish — Good: Try a nightcrawler, cheese bait or chicken livers fished on the bottom. Best catfishing lake around.
George Wyth Lake
Notes: Good reports of largemouth bass being caught. Newly placed habitat in and around the floating pier may provide success.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits, spinnerbaits, topwater and plastics.
Bluegill — Fair: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber with a small split shot sinker and small hook.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits.
Walleye — Fair: Cast crankbaits or fish a half of a crawler on a jig and plastic rig.
Northern Pike — Good: Cast spoons, spinnerbaits, or crankbaits.