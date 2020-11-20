Cedar River (above Nashua)
Walleye — Good: Cooler temperatures are bringing on the bite. Fish moved into deeper holes. Be prepared to run your lure near the bottom of pools. Use live bait for best luck. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use a minnow on a hook under a bobber in the back eddies and deeper pools with little current.
Decorah District Streams
Rainbow Trout — Good: Use flies imitating midges, mayflies and small fish. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Plenty of fish remain in streams over winter. Brown Trout — Fair: Avoid stepping on trout nests or redds; these are freshly cleaned areas on stream bottoms. Brownies may be slow to take bait. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Brook Trout — Fair: Brookies are coloring up for the spawn. Walk around freshly cleared areas in the stream bottom; these are trout nests or redds. Use small flies imitating midges, minnows or mayflies.
Lake Hendricks
Water clarity is good. Few anglers are out. The campground is closed for the year and water is shut off. Bluegill — Slow: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Use a jig and a minnow around rocky structure. Black Crappie — Slow: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a slip bobber.
Lake Meyer
Few anglers were out this week. Lake levels are normal. Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Slow: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try a jerk bait; a slow retrieve works best with cooler water.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels remain low. Fish moved to overwintering holes. Walleye — Fair: Find fish in the evening; use a spinner bait or jig tipped with ringworm.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Walleye — Good: Use a lure imitating a shiner or sucker fished in the deeper pools with little current. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try live bait fished around current breaks or impoundments.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Walleye — Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or bright colored twister tail fished in deep holes with little current. Smallmouth Bass — Fair.
Volga Lake
Few anglers are out this week. Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Slow: Use a small hook and piece of worm under a bobber. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish. Black Crappie — Slow: Try a small jig tipped with waxworm or spike fished under a bobber around rocky shorelines or submersed woody habitat.
Water levels on area rivers remain low with excellent clarity on most. Seeing skim ice on smaller ponds and lakes. Mixed precipitation possible Sunday with temperatures in the mid-40’s to below freezing. Iowa’s hunting seasons are in full swing; wear plenty of orange. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
The boat ramp is open on Casey Lake. Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie off the jetties and near the dam. Bluegill — Fair: Use a piece of worm under a bobber or cast small hair jigs. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find crappie.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Reports have been fair for smallmouth bass and walleye on the Cedar River; concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish. Jig and plastics tipped with or without live bait has been very productive. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast jigs tipped with a minnow.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish; concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes. Jig and plastics tipped with or without live bait has been very productive.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish; concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes. Jig and plastics tipped with or without live bait has been very productive. Northern Pike — Good: Larger spinnerbaits are working well on the Upper Wapsipinicon River.