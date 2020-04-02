Most reports come from the Cedar River where anglers are catching northern pike, walleye and a few smallmouth bass. Walleye and pike should be biting well on the Shell Rock, Wapsipinicon and Maquoketa rivers. No reports of panfish on the area Black Hawk County lakes. Trout stocking season is in full swing, but all stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All state fish hatcheries are closed to the public. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are falling with improving clarity. Walleye — Good: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. Channel Catfish — Good: With ice-out, find windward shores to fish. Use chunks of dead chubs or worms fished on the bottom.
Decorah District Streams
All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings will be unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Get some fresh air and explore a new stream. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed for prevention precautions. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others.
Brook Trout — Good: Excellent midge hatches occurring. Use flies imitating insects hatch and size. Brown Trout — Good: Off-color water will turn brown trout on. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Stocked fish and hold-overs are biting well. Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.
Lake Hendricks
Anglers have been out. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s.
Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Fish the windrow shoreline with a dead chub or minnow or worm on the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a crankbait or jerk bait over structure.
Lake Meyer
Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Turnover is occurring, so the water looks scummy.
Black Crappie — Fair: Use a minnow fished over brush piles. Bluegill — Slow: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike — Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s.
Walleye — Fair: Find walleye in deeper water and along current breaks. Use hair jigs and spinners. White Sucker — Good: Suckers are starting to bite. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Use care on the water; strong currents present. Water temperatures are in the 40’s.
Walleye — Good: : Use minnows or hair jigs fished in deeper water and around current breaks. White Sucker — Fair: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.
Volga Lake
Anglers are finding fish.
Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie — Slow: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jerk bait fished over structure with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a dead minnow or nightcrawler fished along windrow shore. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Northern Pike — Good: Try a live chub or shiner under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow as walleye start to spawn. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Most bass are incidental catches of anglers fishing for walleye. Try plastics tipped with or without a minnow or cast crankbaits.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Anglers are catching a few walleye on the Maquoketa River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow as walleye start to spawn.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Anglers are catching a few walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow as walleye start to spawn.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Anglers are reporting good catches of northern pike and a few walleye on the Wapsipinicon River.
Northern Pike — Good: Try a live chub or shiner fished under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow as walleye start to spawn.