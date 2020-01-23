Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Jan. 23

Class 1A

School Record LW

1. Montezuma 13-0 1

2. Newell-Fonda 14-0 2

3. Marquette Catholic 13-1 3

4. North Mahaska 10-2 4

5. Algona Bishop Garrigan 14-1 5

6. MMCRU 13-0 6

7. Saint Ansgar 12-2 7

8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-4 10

9. Kingsley-Pierson 12-1 11

10. Exira-EHK 13-1 12

11. Burlington Notre Dame 12-1 14

12. Woodbury Central 11-3 NR

13. East Buchanan 10-4 8

14. Central Decatur 9-2 13

15. Central Elkader 14-2 NR

Dropped Out: Clarksville (9), Turkey Valley (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1. Cascade 14-0 1

2. West Hancock 16-0 2

3. North Linn 12-1 3

4. Osage 10-1 4

5. MFL-Mar-Mac 13-2 5

6. West Branch 12-2 6

7. Van Buren County 13-2 7

8. Western Christian 10-4 8

9. Maquoketa Valley 13-1 9

10. AHSTW 13-1 11

11. Mediapolis 14-1 12

12. Mount Ayr 11-2 13

13. Hudson 11-2 10

14. Panorama 11-2 14

15. Emmetsburg 9-3 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

School Record LW

1. Dike-New Hartford 12-1 1

2. Crestwood 13-2 2

3. Bishop Heelan 9-3 3

4. Clear Lake 12-1 4

5. Roland-Story 11-1 5

6. Red Oak 13-2 6

7. North Polk 9-4 7

8. Des Moines Christian 13-1 8

9. Okoboji 13-1 9

10. West Burlington 11-3 13

11. Davenport Assumption 8-4 11

12. West Liberty 13-2 14

13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12-1 10

14. West Marshall 8-1 NR

15. Cherokee 10-4 NR

Dropped Out: Estherville-LC (12), Unity Christian (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1. North Scott 12-0 1

2. Marion 11-0 2

3. Center Point-Urbana 12-0 3

4. Glenwood 13-0 4

5. Ballard 12-1 6

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-3 7

7. Lewis Central 9-4 7

8. Gilbert 9-3 5

9. Waverly-Shell Rock 10-2 9

10. Central DeWitt 12-1 10

11. Grinnell 9-3 11

12. Mason City 8-6 12

13. Carroll 9-3 14

14. ADM 9-3 15

15. Clear Creek-Amana 11-3 NR

Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (13)

