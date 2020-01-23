Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Jan. 23
Class 1A
School Record LW
1. Montezuma 13-0 1
2. Newell-Fonda 14-0 2
3. Marquette Catholic 13-1 3
4. North Mahaska 10-2 4
5. Algona Bishop Garrigan 14-1 5
6. MMCRU 13-0 6
7. Saint Ansgar 12-2 7
8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-4 10
9. Kingsley-Pierson 12-1 11
10. Exira-EHK 13-1 12
11. Burlington Notre Dame 12-1 14
12. Woodbury Central 11-3 NR
13. East Buchanan 10-4 8
14. Central Decatur 9-2 13
15. Central Elkader 14-2 NR
Dropped Out: Clarksville (9), Turkey Valley (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1. Cascade 14-0 1
2. West Hancock 16-0 2
3. North Linn 12-1 3
4. Osage 10-1 4
5. MFL-Mar-Mac 13-2 5
6. West Branch 12-2 6
7. Van Buren County 13-2 7
8. Western Christian 10-4 8
9. Maquoketa Valley 13-1 9
10. AHSTW 13-1 11
11. Mediapolis 14-1 12
12. Mount Ayr 11-2 13
13. Hudson 11-2 10
14. Panorama 11-2 14
15. Emmetsburg 9-3 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1. Dike-New Hartford 12-1 1
2. Crestwood 13-2 2
3. Bishop Heelan 9-3 3
4. Clear Lake 12-1 4
5. Roland-Story 11-1 5
6. Red Oak 13-2 6
7. North Polk 9-4 7
8. Des Moines Christian 13-1 8
9. Okoboji 13-1 9
10. West Burlington 11-3 13
11. Davenport Assumption 8-4 11
12. West Liberty 13-2 14
13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12-1 10
14. West Marshall 8-1 NR
15. Cherokee 10-4 NR
Dropped Out: Estherville-LC (12), Unity Christian (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1. North Scott 12-0 1
2. Marion 11-0 2
3. Center Point-Urbana 12-0 3
4. Glenwood 13-0 4
5. Ballard 12-1 6
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-3 7
7. Lewis Central 9-4 7
8. Gilbert 9-3 5
9. Waverly-Shell Rock 10-2 9
10. Central DeWitt 12-1 10
11. Grinnell 9-3 11
12. Mason City 8-6 12
13. Carroll 9-3 14
14. ADM 9-3 15
15. Clear Creek-Amana 11-3 NR
Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (13)