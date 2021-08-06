Iowa Hawkeye marching band accepts Wapsie Valley alum

Sports fans and non-sports fans alike will see a familiar face if they tune in for the upcoming University of Iowa football season.
Wapsie Valley High 2021 alum Asa Kelley will continue to wear black and gold, this time at Kinnick Stadium after having successfully auditioned for the Hawkeye marching band on clarinet.
Kelley auditioned by playing an ascending chromatic scale through the “highest controlled note” — meaning one he could comfortably play — a third-octave D and soloed on “Pirates of the Caribbean” in order to demonstrate musical skill both “technical and lyrical,” according to Kelley.
It dovetails with his intended major of music education, with an emphasis on instrumental music “for now,” he added.
Kelley first saw the Hawkeye marching band around age 7 and has attended three to four games.
“Ever since I was younger I really just wanted to be a part of the University of Iowa Hawkeye marching band, especially seeing them in person,” Kelley said.
It comes as little surprise he signed up for marching band all four years of high school. Kelley performed in three different shows.
“Doing show after show every year, I just kind of fell in love with it,” he said, specifically “the artistic interpretation of performing a themed show in a marching style.
“It was just so fun putting all the steps together to create something to showcase during halftime.”
The pandemic shut down his senior season.
“Missing my senior show definitely was disappointing and disheartening,” Kelley said. “That situation happening, it made me realize how much I missed it (and I wanted) to try and continue on in college.”
Kelley will move to campus Aug. 14 to begin marching band camp. Regular rehearsals are roughly 10 hours a week.
The schedule of seven regular-season games starts at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4when the Hawkeyes host Indiana. The band marches at halftime.
Kelley’s performance schedule is slated to be:
Sept. 4, 2:30 p.m. vs. Indiana
Sept. 18, 2:30 p.m. vs. Kent State
Sept. 25 TBA vs. Colorado State
Oct. 2 TBA, Urbandale Marching Invitational, at Urbandale.
Oct. 9 TBA vs. Penn State
Oct. 15 TBA, “Homecoming Parade,” downtown Iowa City.
Oct. 16, 2:30 p.m. vs. Purdue
Nov. 13 TBA vs. Minnesota
Nov. 20 TBA vs. Illinois
The Big Ten championship game, should Iowa qualify for it, is at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.
•••
Many may know Kelley from his performance last year in “Hemophilia, the Zoomsical,” a musical on Zoom held July 2020. At that time, Kelley discussed growing up with hemophilia.
Kelley will wrap up his first summer as a camp counselor for other kids with bleeding disorders Aug. 13 at Camp Tanager, outside of Mount Vernon. He has attended the camp since age 3.
“Hemophilia camp always had a special place in my heart because even though I will always live with severe hemophilia, at camp I was surrounded by kids just like me who are now life-long friends,” he said. “Hemophilia camp made it seem like having a bleeding disorder was normal.”