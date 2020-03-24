Training Tip #29 — Step-Up Knee Drive
Each week, IHGAU shares a training tip provided by Premier Athlete Training, an official partner of the IGHSAU.
The plyometric step-up is a great intensive single leg plyometric exercise for developing single leg power. This exercise can be performed virtually anywhere with any elevated surface (chair, bench, box, etc.).
The primary advantage of having the elevated surface is to reduce impact force from landing and to create joint angles similar to what an athlete would experience when sprinting. After an athlete powers up, they should drive their knee up, moving the back leg into triple extension and creating separation.
The athlete should focus on a controlled, soft landing. This exercise is best programmed for moderate rep, 3-5 sets, early in a workout.