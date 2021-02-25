Iowa National Guard ‘Maintains’ winning tradition

For the third year in a row, soldiers from the Iowa National Guard field maintenance shop (FMS) in Cedar Rapids were awarded the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence (AAME) on Feb. 24.
The program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and or activities (Active duty, Reserve, or National Guard) that demonstrate excellence in maintenance operations.
The Cedar Rapids maintenance shop has now won the Table of Distribution and Allowances (TDA) category in 2017, 18’, and 19’. TDA units are designed to perform specific functions to support civilian or military operations, for example, a military hospital.
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Herbert Begeske, the FMS Chief, and his team accepted the 2018 and 2019 awards. Due to COVID-19, the awards were not formally presented until now.
“To do it three years in a row,” said Begeske. “It is a great accomplishment to do that.”
The former shop chief retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kevin Uncle was instrumental in creating an environment of professionalism at the shop. Begeske is continuing Uncle’s legacy by working on maintaining the high level of service in all facets.
Begeske said, “It takes a lot, there is a lot that goes into it, and it is a team effort throughout.”
The Department of the Army established the AAME in 1982 to recognize exceptional accomplishment in Maintenance.
Phase one of the award determination occurs when panel members convene from all Army components to evaluate nominations and determine semi-finalists.
During phase two, semi-finalists are announced, and then the determination of awards involves an on-site evaluation conducted by the Army Ordnance School.
The 2020 Army maintenance award selection process is currently underway.
Approximately 25 Iowa National Guard employees conduct maintenance functions at the Cedar Rapids shop. Each month the shop completes nearly 200 job orders.