Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Epworth W. Dubuque (7) 6-0 105 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 6-0 99 2
3. Solon (1) 6-0 86 |3
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 6-0 82 4
5. Eldridge North Scott 5-1 58 5
6. Independence 6-0 49 7
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 45 8
8. Norwalk 5-1 30 9
9. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1 20 10
10. Washington 5-1 14 6
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. Harlan 5. Carlisle 2. Pella 1. Spencer 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (10) 6-0 109 1
2. Clear Lake (1) 6-0 99 2
3. Algona 6-0 87 3
4. Greene County 6-0 73 4
5. Waterloo Columbus 6-0 61 5
(tie) Des Moines Christian 6-0 61 6
7. O-A BCIG 6-0 45 8
8. Nevada 5-1 28 NR
9. Monroe PCM 5-1 27 9
10. Monticello 5-1 4 NR
(tie) Sioux Center 4-2 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 2. Van Horne Benton 2. Spirit Lake 1. State Center West Marshall 1. Tipton 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 6-0 101 2
2. Van Meter (2) 6-0 92 3
3. Inwood West Lyon (2) 6-0 80 4
4. Hull Western Christian 6-0 74 8
5. West Branch 6-0 62 5
6. South Central Calhoun(1) 6-0 59 6
7. Treynor 6-0 52 7
8. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 45 1
9. Sigourney-Keota 6-0 24 10
10. Iowa City Regina 5-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 5. Underwood 2. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (11) 6-0 110 1
2. St. Ansgar 6-0 98 2
3. Traer North Tama 6-0 79 3
4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6-0 64 7
5. Grundy Center 6-0 60 4
6. Paullina South O’Brien 6-0 56 8
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 5-1 47 9
8. Earlham 5-1 37 10
9. Moville Woodbury Central 5-1 22 NR
10. Calmar, S. Winneshiek 5-1 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 6. Brooklyn BGM 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Sloan Westwood 4. Hinton 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Glbrtvle-Don Bosco (10) 6-0 108 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 6-0 94 2
3. Turkey Valley 6-0 88 3
4. Audubon 6-1 72 5
5. Easton Valley 6-0 59 6
6. Anita CAM 6-0 51 9
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 27 4
8. Harris-Lake Park 5-1 26 8
9. East Mills 6-1 21 NR
10. HLV, Victor 5-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Lenox 13. Newell-Fonda 10. Janesville 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Springville 3. Lone Tree 2. Lamoni 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Ackley AGWSR 1. Montezuma 1. Wyoming Midland 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. W.Des Moines Valley (9) 6-0 108 1
2. Cedar Falls (2) 6-0 96 2
3. W. Des Moines Dowling 5-1 89 3
4. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 76 4
5. Bettendorf 5-1 69 5
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 53 7
7. Des Moines Roosevelt 5-1 38 9
8. Southeast Polk 4-2 25 6
9. Ankeny 3-3 19 10
10. Johnston 4-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Waukee 8. Sioux City East 5. Fort Dodge 4. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Marshalltown 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
— The Associated Press