JOHNSTON — “The Shining Stars Talent Show,” a new program from the Bill Riley Talent Show for people up to age 30 who have special needs, will air on statewide Iowa Public Television Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
The first round of this competition took place on May 11 at Iowa Public Television’s Maytag Auditorium where 20 participants competed and 10 were selected to advance to the Iowa State Fair. IPTV’s 30-minute program will feature highlights from the finalists’ performances at the fair. It will also include interviews with Bill Riley, some of the performers and a few of the performers’ relatives.
“When the preliminaries for this event were held on our IPTV studio stage in May, we knew right away that we wanted to bring the final showcase to our viewing audience,” said Deb Herbold, senior producer at Iowa Public Television. “The warm and encouraging environment was amazing, and it was a magical experience watching them perform and shine.”
Learn more at Iptv.org.