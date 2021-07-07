The Iowa Department of Public Health found that the delta variant, which was first identified in India, represented 53% of the variants in Iowa during the final week of June.
“Iowans should assume (the delta variant) is circulating in their community,” wrote Sarah Ekstrand, IDPH spokesperson.
Nationwide, the delta variant is the dominant strain of COVID-19, representing 51.7% of infections. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Americans to get vaccinated, suggesting hyperlocal efforts to convince the over 30% of adults who have yet to get a shot.
“Millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected. And because of that, their communities are at risk. Their friends are at risk. The people they care about are at risk,” Biden said Tuesday. “This is an even bigger concern because of the delta variant.”
In Iowa, 64% of adults have had at least their first vaccine shot, according to New York Times data.
Here’s what you need to know about the delta variant as it spreads in Iowa.
How is the delta variant different than other strains?
Studies have shown the delta variant is between 35% to 60% better at spreading than the alpha variant — that’s the strain that caused a major outbreak in the U.K. last fall. The alpha strain was already significantly more contagious than the original version of the virus.
Researchers have not said conclusively whether the variant causes more severe symptoms, but initial studies indicate it could be. A June study from Scotland found that patients with the delta strain were about twice as likely to be hospitalized than those patients with the alpha variant.
There are also indicators that delta presents differently than early forms of COVID-19. In addition to hallmark symptoms, like shortness of breath and a cough, the delta virus sometimes causes cold-like symptoms, like a runny nose or congestion.
Do vaccines protect against the delta variant?
Ekstrand said current data shows vaccines “prevent illness from all known variant strains of the virus,” and U.S. health officials have urged Americans to be vaccinated as the delta variant spreads.
But some questions do remain: The Israel Health Ministry released a study this week that found the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine at preventing infection fell to 64% as the country experienced an outbreak of the delta strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci told NPR on Tuesday that he was puzzled by the finding, but he noted that it found the vaccines were still very effective at preventing hospitalization or death.
What precaution should Iowans take against new strains of COVID-19?
The World Health Organization has recommended everyone, even fully vaccinated people, keep wearing masks and social distancing as delta spreads. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not reinstated mask recommendations for vaccinated Americans.
When asked whether Iowans should mask up again, Ekstrand answered by urging vaccinations for anyone who has not received one.
“The best way to protect yourself against any strain of the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated,” she wrote in an email.
Iowa ranks 26th among the states in the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, trailing five neighboring states, the New York Times reported.
Based on 2021 estimates, Iowa is the 31st most-populous state.
According to the Times, 63.9% of adult Iowans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. Illinois leads Iowa’s neighbors with 71.9% of adults having received at least one shot.
Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota all also rank higher than Iowa.
Vermont led the country with 85.3% of residents receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that as of Monday, 45.8% of all Iowans are fully vaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, 405,152 Iowans have had the illness, and 6,148 have died, the state reported. Nationally, 33.7 million cases have been reported, and 605,000 people have died, the Washington Post reported.
Missouri has seen a 22% increase in cases and ranks second in the country to Arkansas in highest daily reported cases per 100,000 residents, the Post reported.
Iowa’s rolling seven-day average was up 8% percent, with two cases per 100,000 residents daily, ranking 31st. Iowa’s test positivity rate was running 3.7%. The number of tests administered was down 19% from the previous week, according to the Post.
The U.S. was averaging three cases per 100,000 residents, and had seen a 12% drop in cases over the past week, the Post reported.