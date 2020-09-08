Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped nearly 5% in the past day, but the state reports an ample supply of beds and ventilators on a regional basis.
Officials at the Iowa Department of Public Health noted that some patients have been moved from their nursing homes to hospitals temporarily due to building damage caused by the Aug. 10 derecho.
As of Tuesday morning, 326 people were in Iowa hospitals with COVD-19, an increase of 4.8% in a day. The number of patients in ICU rose to 92, up 7% from 86 the day before.
The number of coronavirus patients admitted to Iowa hospitals in the past 24 hours was 41, up 3.2% from the previous 24 hours.
As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, state officials regularly reported on the availability of hospital beds and ventilators. Gov. Kim Reynolds has often focused on that data when announcing periods of fewer restrictions for businesses.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,650 hospital beds available, 45% of the total. The state reported 477 beds were available in intensive care units.
Statewide, 786 ventilators were on hand, and 37 patients were using the devices as of Tuesday morning.
The New York Times reported that Iowa had recorded 70,537 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 1,170 deaths. The state had 327 new cases on Monday, with three deaths, the newspaper reported.
Iowa continued to rank as the third-worst coronavirus hotspot in the nation Tuesday morning, based on per-capita cases, the Times reported. Only North Dakota, which led the nation, and South Dakota ranked higher. Missouri ranked just below Iowa, Oklahoma was ninth and Kansas, 10th.
Henry County was Iowa’s highest-ranking county hotspot nationally among cases, at 26th based on per capita figures. That county includes Mount Pleasant. Carroll County ranked 34th, and Story, 42nd.
Over the weekend, Iowa City was featured in the New York Times as one of 100 college towns that have had their worst coronavirus case data since Aug. 1. The newspaper noted that Iowa City has added the fourth-most cases in the country, per capita, over the past two weeks. Cases there have doubled since Aug. 1.
The Times also noted the uproar in Ames that led Iowa State University to scrap plans to allow a less-than-half-capacity 25,000 fans into this week’s season opener for football.
In Polk County, a judge ruled against Des Moines schools in their effort to get approval to hold online-only classes.