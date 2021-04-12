Iowa has seen sharp drops in new COVID-19 cases and deaths, the New York Times reported.
Iowa recorded 522 new cases on Sunday, with the daily average down 7% over the past week. Deaths were down 29% with another five recorded Sunday. Last week, the state’s rate of new cases had edged up slightly, the Times reported.
The Washington Post reported that Iowa ranks 15th among the states in the percentage of residents who have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations at 25.3%. That is above the national average of 22.3%.
Among Midwestern states, the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin rank higher than Iowa in vaccination rate, the Post reported.
Iowa has one of the lowest number of residents hospitalized per capita, at seven. Wyoming is lowest at three, according to the Post database.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Iowa had 386,033 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started, with 5,857 COVID-related deaths.
The state reported 220 COVID patients in hospitals Monday, up from 212 on Sunday. Thirty patients were admitted in the past 24 hours, down from 39 in the previous 24 hours.
Iowa currently has three outbreaks at nursing homes, with 29 cases involving residents and staff members.
The Mayo Clinic reported that Iowa’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 12.78% on Sunday, up from 7.9% four days earlier.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has opened vaccine registrations to all adults. Last week, she said she wants to ban “vaccine passports” that would be used to prove someone’s vaccination status before they gain admittance to events or businesses, for example.