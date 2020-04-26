Campgrounds and other state park facilities will remain closed through May 14, to help protect the health of visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday.
State parks and forests remain open for day-use opportunities, but visitors should abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups.
Facilities that will remain closed through May 14 include:
-- campgrounds, including youth and group camps;
-- bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties;
-- playgrounds;
-- cabins, shelters and lodges; and
-- Visitor centers and museums
All programs and events at state parks are cancelled or postponed through at least May 14. Watch for updates at iowadnr.gov.0
The DNR will work with guests to cancel reservations affected by this extension. If you have reservations for the month of May after the closure dates and feel cancelling your stay is the safest choice, the DNR will waive the cancellation fee for visits (cabins, campsites, lodges, shelters) with arrival dates through May 31. A transaction fee of $4 ($6 for reservations originally made by phone) will still apply. To cancel your May reservation, call (877) 427-2757.