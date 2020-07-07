Iowa State University Extension will host its Iowa Swine Day 2020 Webinar Series from 12-2:30 p.m on Thursdays, July 9, 16 and 23. Each webinar provides two presentations with online answer sessions. The webinars are offered via Webex and can be accessed via any computer or mobile device with an internet connection. The program is free but registration is required to receive connection information.
On Thursday, July 9, Topic One will be "Global status and trends of foreign animal diseases – prevention, preparedness, and response," including an update on African swine flu. Topic Two is "Host genetic response to PRRS vaccination and infection in sows" and will cover new and tested strategies that allow for genetic selection for improved reproductive performance in PRRS-challenged sows.