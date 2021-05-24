An Iowa Supreme Court ruling calls for the dismissal of a Fayette County District Court jury’s decision to punish an insurance company in a dispute with the owners of an Oelwein restaurant that was destroyed by fire in 2016.
The Supreme Court’s order issued May 14 reverses on appeal District Court Judge John J. Beaucamper’s ruling that upheld the jury award in favor of the former owners of Luigi’s restaurant of punitive and other damages against United Fire and Casualty.
According to the Supreme Court’s written decision, Luigi’s Inc. owners filed suit against United Fire and Casualty at the conclusion of an appraisal process in June of 2017.
The appraisal process was set out in the insurance policy on the restaurant. It came into play because Luigi’s owners and United Fire and Casualty disagreed on how much the policy should pay in the building’s loss. Luigi’s owners sought $550,000 as they believed they were guaranteed by the policy. United Fire had concluded the “actual cash value” on the building immediately prior to the fire was $242,000.
At a June 22, 2017, appraisal process hearing with a third-party “umpire,” all three parties signed onto a payout that included $380,000 for the building and $122,000 for furniture, fixtures and equipment.
The day after hearing, however, United Fire attempted to withdraw from the agreement, claiming the process should not have included losses beyond the building itself. Furniture, fixtures and equipment were either duplicative of amounts already factored in the building valuation or already paid under another provision of the policy, it said. United Fire and Casualty cited mistakes by its representative at the hearing.
Despite its objections, the insurer paid Luigi’s owners the $502,000 award by July 12, 2017, which was 10 days ahead of a policy-dictated deadline.
Eight months later, Luigi’s owners sued United Fire and Casualty, accusing it of breach of contract and bad faith for not paying $550,000 and for actions after the appraisal process hearing.
The jury awarded Luigi’s owners $48,000 in damages (the difference between the $550,000 sought and the $502,000 appraisal process award) on the breach of contract claim. Regarding the bad faith claim, the jury awarded Luigi’s owners $40,989.25 for fees incurred because of the appraisal process, $757.71 for legal fees and $30,000 in punitive damages.
United Fire asked the district court judge to overrule that verdicts or order a new trial because of the errors cited in the appraisal process. Beaucamper denied the motion.
The High Court, however, ruled that the district court neglected to correct a legal error when it denied that motion.
The Supreme Court in its ruling agrees with the insurer that Luigi’s loss was resolved in the appraisal process with the umpire and because United Fire paid it by a deadline set in the policy.
The Supreme Court also noted that the $550,000 was not a cemented figure, but rather a top-end limit on what the policy would pay. The court said distinction was clear in the policy that detailed two methods to be used in determining the building’s value in event of destruction.
“There would be no need for an appraisal process if the building’s value had been cemented at the $500,000 level,” Justice Matthew McDermott wrote in the opinion. “The policy itself dispatches Luigi’s argument on this point.”
The Supreme Court reversed the judgment of the District Court and remanded the case for dismissal. McDermott delivered the opinion that was joined by all the justices.