The Iowa Teens for Christ Organization had two top-scoring Bible Quiz teams “Ambition” and “Chosen” in the recent, national tournament of Bible Quiz Fellowship. The tournament was held April 21-24 in Wisconsin Dells and was attended by hundreds of youth forming 29 teams and their families from around the nation.
After three days of quizzing over the book of Matthew, the Ambition team secured the third place trophy in the nationals championship quiz. Members of Ambition include Jeremiah and Gloria Bicknese of Elgin; Kezia and Selah Musch of Dunkerton; Abram Tuecke of Marion; Alex Tweed of Elgin; and Peter Albert of Washington state. The coaches of Ambition were Sue Tegeler of Maynard and Andrew Musch of Dunkerton.
Team Chosen fell a few points shy from participating in the championship quiz. They completed the tournament in fifth place nationally. Members of Chosen include Macy, Josie and Rocky Dohrn of Aplington; Andy Tweed of Elgin; and Micah, Rachel, and Chloe Gomes of Washington state. They were coached by Laura Gomes and Annie Dohrn.
In addition to team rankings, the quizzers are scored and ranked individually. Jeremiah Bicknese placed sixth overall in the individual scores, and Selah Musch placed 11th in the individual scores.
The accomplishments of all these students represent many hours of study, practice and dedication with their parents, coaches and other volunteers. Bible Quizzing has existed for many years and is a fun and competitive way to get to know the Bible. Iowa Teens for Christ states as its motto, “Striving to make Christ the center of our lives by learning the Word of God through Bible Quizzing.”
A portion of Scripture is designated each year of quizzing and students are encouraged to memorize as many chapters as possible. The monthly quizzes and spring tournaments are organized with three seven-member teams vying for the opportunity to answer questions about the verses, or to quote the verses.
Practice will begin soon and new teams will be organized for next year’s competition, which will quiz over the books of Romans, James and Revelation. All students are welcome and encouraged to join Junior Quizzing for grades 3-5 or Varsity Quizzing for grades 6-12. For a complete schedule and more information about Bible Quizzing, monthly meets, and Bible quiz demonstrations, contact Iowa TFC Bible Quiz Director, Orlyn Marks by email: tfciowa@tfciowa.org or call: 319-269-1236.