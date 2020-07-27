DES MOINES — The number confirmed cases of the COVID-19 illness and hospitalizations rose in the Northeast Iowa region over the weekend, mirroring what’s happening statewide, according to numbers compiled by Iowa health officials.
The Northeast Region designated by the state for virus tracking purposes includes Fayette, Bremer, Black Hawk, Buchanan and Clayton among its 14 counties. It had 56 people hospitalized as of Monday, an increase over 45 on Friday. Twelve of those patients are in intensive care, down from 15 on Friday.
No hospitalizations had been reported in Fayette, Buchanan and Clayton Counties as of Sunday. Dubuque County with 21, Linn County with 12 and Bremer County with 10 had the most hospitalizations in the Northeast Region.
Fayette County, which has recorded no deaths, has has 71 positive cases as of Monday, with 33 reported recoveries. Buchanan County had 90 positive cases followed by Clayton with 81.
Black Hawk County has the highest total of cases with 2,854, followed by Linn County at 1,837 and Dubuque County with 1,363.
Statewide more than
800 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the
state over the weekend, bringing the total confirmed cases in Iowa to more than 42,500 since the outbreak began.
The state’s coronavirus tracking portal also showed a dozen deaths over the weekend from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That brought the state’s total as of Monday morning to 832.
Of those who have tested positive, more than 29,800 have recovered, according to the site.
The total number of people tested in Iowa stood at 456,385 as of late Monday morning.
The site also showed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa, to 241 on Monday morning from 226 on Sunday. Of those, 78 patients were in intensive care units.