With the dense fog covering the area the last few days, the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, answered a question that has been in the back of our minds: What’s the difference between rime ice and hoarfrost?

The needle-shaped crystals forming on foggy nights from freezing water droplets are rime ice, the weather service states.

The feathered-looking ice called hoarfrost forms on cold and clear nights when it’s water vapor that crystalizes.

Temperatures are quickly rising above freezing, with highs from 30-35 through Thursday.

It won’t be around for long, so please enjoy this photo gallery from staff and readers of the rime ice coating our area.

 
 

