FAIRBANK — Fairbank Island Days has rescheduled Adam Doleac as its Saturday night headliner for Fairbank Island Days 2021, after this year’s festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All current tickets will be valid for the 2021 festival, when Doleac will appear Saturday, June 26, 2021 on the Island, with local artist Aaron Smith opening, the Fairbank Island Days committee announced on its Facebook.
Doleac has staked his claim as one to watch in Nashville. Recently No. 1 on Sirius XM’s Hot 30 Countdown with his single “Famous” a follow-up to previous release “Whiskey’s Fine,” which reached No. 3 on the countdown.
Doleac’s music was described by Rolling Stone as “anchored not only in the trends of Top 40 radio, but also the blue-collar grit of Bob Seger and the bluesy influence of his Mississippi hometown.”
Doleac made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018 and has been touring nationwide with such artists as Kane Brown, Chris Young and Carrie Underwood. He signed with Sony Music Group in October 2019.
As for Smith, check out his latest single, “Baptized In Black Dirt” on his Facebook page, @aaronsmithofficial or www.aaronsmithofficial.com. He is also on Spotify.