Americans are still waiting to learn who won Tuesday’s presidential election. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Democratic candidate Joe Biden had maintained his Electoral College lead over President Donald Trump, leading in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania, however, the president vowed to use all legal means to pursue the voting process.
Four days after the election many who are waiting and watching the tabulations were still hesitant to venture an opinion on who would win, Trump or Biden.
Margaret Damge of rural Stanley believes without hesitation that Biden is the winner.
“I think it’s a done deal,” she said in a phone interview late Friday afternoon. “I listen to a lot of public radio and I feel I can trust what they are saying. They are talking about the votes coming in are from big Democratic areas. I don’t think a recount is going to do it (for Trump).”
Damge says both sides of the aisle can be happy with this election.
“The Republicans are happy because they gained power in the House and Senate. The Democrats are happy because Biden won,” she said.
Damge said her interest in politics comes from the home front and growing up with a teacher father. Paul Doughty taught civics, Iowa history and world history in Oelwein High School for 50 years, so Damge says she has been following politics for a longtime.
Now that she feels confident that Joe Biden will be the next president, Damge says she is ready to see some more positive things coming from Washington.
“I feel we had a lot of people in power positions that didn’t know anything about their jobs. Now, at least we can hopefully get people in that know about education, unemployment, Social Security, protecting the environment. We got half of what we wanted,” she said.
In Iowa, where Republicans won virtually every match up, Damge said, “I’m disappointed in Iowa. I didn’t think it was as red as it turned out to be. However, if (Governor) Kim Reynolds thinks voter outcome is a reflection of her handling of COVID-19, she’s got some learning to do.”
Damge is hopeful that with both parties having victories, people can move forward and put aside much of the bitterness that has divided the country leading up to the 2020 election.